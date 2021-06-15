Growth of Global Isophthalic Acid Market is driven by the rising demand for Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bottle Resins2031, Unveils FactMR Study

The global Isophthalic Acid market study, with both top-down and bottom-up approaches, calculates the market size of the market as well as forecast the status of various industries in the entire market. The projection of the market has been presented both in terms of value and volume.

The market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Isophthalic Acid Market Segmentation

The global Isophthalic Acid market can be segmented on the basis of applications and end-use industries.

On the basis of applications, the global isophthalic acid market can be segmented as:

Production of PET resin (Polyethylene terephthalate)

Production of UPR (unsaturated polyester resin)

Thermosetting fiber

Powder coating

Aerospace coating

Process additives

Production of coating resins

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global isophthalic acid market can be segmented as:

Coating

Plastics

Lubricants

Packaging

Automotive

Others

Isophthalic Acid Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global Isophthalic Acid market that include manufacturers, suppliers or distributors are

LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION

The Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

G. International Chemical Co. Inc

Interquisa

