Growth of BPH Procedures Predicted to be High in Europe

According to a report by P&S Intelligence, the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) procedures are predicted to advance at a 2.3% CAGR during 2017–2023. The enlargement of the prostate gland is referred to as BPH. The prostate surrounds the urethra, which is the tube that carries urine from the bladder out of the body. The growth of the prostate gland may squeeze or partly block the urethra, which can cause problems while urinating.

The condition is common in aging men and approximately half of all men between the ages of 51–60 are affected by BPH. It has further been observed that nearly 90% of men over the age of 80 years suffer from BPH. On the basis of type, the market is divided into laser-based procedure, surgical procedure, and other energy based procedure, out of which, the number of laser-based procedure is predicted to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

A key trend being witnessed in the BPH procedures is the technological advancements in the BPH treatment due to the high number of outpatient procedures. The utilization of minimally invasive procedures, including laser-based treatments, has risen considerably owing to technological advancements in urology. Several treatment methods, including the utilization of pulsed electromagnetic field therapy and Rezum system, are being developed for treating BPH. Dr Allen’s device is one other technologically advanced BPH treatment devices.

Hence, the BPH procedures are being driven by the rising prevalence of BPH and technological advancements in the domain.

