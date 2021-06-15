Growth in Sales of Household Food Storage Container Market to Push Revenue Growth in the Market-Persistence Market Research

Household Food Storage Containers helps in the safety and maintaining good quality of food. Ideal Household Food Storage Containers extends the shelf life of food, which depends on the food type, packaging and storage conditions particularly temperature and humidity. There are wide range of food packaging and containers now available made up from different materials.

Refrigerator segment is one of the most innovative segment taken its root in the food storage container segment in which a wide variety of foodstuffs are contained and preserved through the use of low temperatures. Household food storage container segment has its well established market in the developed countries since ages.

Household Food Storage Container Market: Segmentation:

Household Food Storage Container market can be segmented into source, product type and size.

On the basis of source, household food storage container can be segmented into Paperboard, Plastic, metal and glass. Among these sources, due to higher share accounted by plastic and glass food containers, the volume sales for plastic and glass are expected to be more as compared to other sources.

On the basis of product type, household food storage container can be segmented into Paperboard food container, plastic food container, metal food container, refrigerator containers, Disposable food storage container, bag and pouches. Among these types, plastic and glass containers accounts to higher volume share which could be attributed to rising demand for these products.

On the basis of size, household food storage container can be segmented into mini, small, medium, medium deep and large.

Household Food Storage Container Market: Regional Outlook:

The global Household Food Storage Container market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America and Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The kitchenware, tableware and household products contribute around USD 2 billion to the revenues of the total consumer plastic goods industry. Owing to the busy lifestyle adopted by consumer in the developed countries like U.S., U.K., Canada etc. there is a rise in demand for these kind of products in these regions especially for plastic food containers.

North America and Europe accounts to higher value share in global household food storage market where packaged food products are preserved in plastic containers. Similarly there is a rise in usage of plastic and metal container where these kind of containers are used mostly for the preservation of wholegrain as well as the packaged food products.

Household Food Storage Container Market: Key Players:

Some of the key players in this market are Alcan Packaging Food Americas, Tupperware, Caraustar Industries Incorporated, Anchor Glass Container Corporation, Constar International Incorporated, Plastipak Holdings Incorporated, Evergreen Packaging, Ring Companies, PWP Industries, Rio Tinto Group, Sonoco Products Company, Printpack Incorporated and other such companies.

