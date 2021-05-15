Growth in Sales of Data Centre Outsourcing Market to be Largely Driven by Rising Consumer Adoption

The Data centre outsourcing market has witnessed significant traction in the last few years. Data centre outsourcing helps in building and managing in-house data centre facilities. In the last couple of years, growing demand for data centre outsourcing services for reducing the cost associated with IT operations is driving the demand in the data centre outsourcing market. In addition, the level of investment required to deploy and maintain a modern and energy-efficient data centre infrastructure is substantial and due to this factor, the demand for data centre outsourcing is growing swiftly. Also, the rapid increase in data traffic is further driving the demand for data storage and is resulting in continuous expansion of the global data centre outsourcing market. Furthermore, the rapid growth being witnessed in banking business, e-commerce business and cloud-based services is another factor fuelling the growth of the data centre outsourcing market.

Data centre outsourcing is the process in which an enterprise outsources its IT infrastructure and management to third-party vendors that have expertise in deploying and maintaining data centre outsourcing facilities. Data centre outsourcing includes the management of client premises and colocation, hosting, IUS (Infrastructure Utility Services) and managed cloud service components. Growth in the number of hyper-scale data centres for analytic applications, such as big data analytics, is the major driver for the data centre outsourcing market. Data centre outsourcing services enable enterprises to focus better on core business activities and thus, the demand for data centre outsourcing services and solutions is expected to increase swiftly during the forecast period.

Global Data Centre Outsourcing Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Growing shift towards infrastructure utility services or IaaS (infrastructure as a service) is the primary factor expected to propel the growth of the data centre outsourcing market. Furthermore, widespread acceptance of using shared infrastructure to reduce cost and boost productivity are the other important drivers for the data centre outsourcing market. Also, growing industrialized infrastructure in emerging economies is driving the demand for data centre outsourcing services and solutions. Moreover, growing popularity of virtual storage and shared computing are further fuelling the demand in the data centre outsourcing market.

High spending of various countries on business technology and information technology is driving the growth of the data centre outsourcing market. Moreover, increasing demand for micro servers or density-optimized servers for edge-computing is boosting the overall growth of the data centre outsourcing market. Similarly, growing need for end-to-end management of data centres services is also creating potential growth opportunities for data centre outsourcing market.

Challenges

Complexity of data centre infrastructure is the primary factor hampering the growth of data centre outsourcing market. Also, limited operating expertise is one of major factors expected to hinder the growth of the data centre outsourcing market during the forecast period.

Global Data Centre Outsourcing Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the Data Centre Outsourcing Market On the Basis of Service Type:

Data Centre Application Outsourcing

Enterprise Application Outsourcing

Network Application Outsourcing

Others

Segmentation of the Data Centre Outsourcing Market on the Basis of Vertical:

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Government

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Others

