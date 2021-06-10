Growth In Air Passenger Traffic Propelling Demand For Aircraft Catering Vehicle Market

The latest Fact.MR Report on Aircraft Catering Vehicle Market gives a 360-degree view of this market. It provides reliable data on drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market for Aircraft Catering Vehicle Market.

Aircraft Catering Vehicle Market: Introduction

An aircraft catering vehicle is a type of ground support vehicle which is used to deliver in-flight catering services at airports. Aircraft catering vehicles come with body insulation and are equipped with systems that facilitate refrigeration or heating, as per the requirements.

Aircraft Catering Vehicle Market: Dynamics

The aviation industry has always been under the scanner of regulating authorities and is required to adhere to various guidelines issued by them. Several regulations existing with regards to aircraft ground support equipment are the key factors driving the growth of the aircraft catering vehicle market.

Growth in air passenger traffic across the globe is also one of the major factors propelling the demand for aircraft catering vehicles, which in turn, is expected to contribute to the global aircraft catering vehicle market in the coming years.

However, one of the challenges restraining the growth of aircraft catering vehicles is the lack of trained professionals to operate specific aircraft ground support equipment. This can indirectly result into safety hazards as well as low production output.

Aircraft Catering Vehicle Market: Regional Outlook

Owing to increasing number of airports and modernization of the existing ones, the global market for aircraft catering vehicles is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The demand for aircraft catering vehicles in North America is expected to be lucrative due to the presence of a large number of airports in the region.

More than 2000 airports are operating in the U.S. itself. Growing air passenger traffic in Mexico, Argentina and other countries of Latin America is expected to fuel the demand for aircraft catering vehicles in the region during the coming years.

Large airports with strict safety norms governing hygiene in countries, such as Germany, U.K. and France, are anticipated to fuel the demand for aircraft catering vehicles in Europe. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to witness robust growth in the aviation industry owing to increasing tourism and trade as well as several government initiatives supporting manufacturing the region. This, in turn, is estimated to significantly contribute to the aircraft catering vehicle market in the coming years.

Aircraft Catering Vehicle Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global aircraft catering vehicle market are:

Cartoo GSE

Mallaghan GSE

Smith Transportation Equipment

Global Ground Support, LLC

Shenzhen Techking Industry Co. Ltd

Jiangsu tianyi Airport special equipment Co., Ltd

EAGLE INDUSTRIES DWC-LLC.

Doll Fahrzeugbau Gmbh

Nandan GSE Pvt. Ltd.

Miles Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S

Aircraft Catering Vehicle Market Segmentation

The global aircraft catering vehicle market can be segmented by platform height and payload capacity.

On the basis of platform height, the global aircraft catering vehicles market can be segmented into:

Less than 4 m

4 to 6 m

More than 6 m

On the basis of payload capacity, the global aircraft catering vehicle market can be segmented into:

Low capacity (Less than 2000 kg)

Medium capacity (2000 kg to 4000 kg)

High capacity (More than 4000 Kg)

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

