Growth factors of Bioleaching Market by Market Dynamics, forecast 2020-2028 Including Leading Players – Rio Algom Ltd, Freeport-McMoRan Copper, and Gold Inc., BHP, Nyrstar NV, Teck Resources Ltd, Denison Mines Corp

Bioleaching is the extraction of metals from their ores through the use of living organisms. This is much cleaner than the traditional heap leaching using cyanide.

Bioleaching is one of the numerous applications within biohydrometallurgy and several methods are used to recover copper, zinc, lead, arsenic, antimony, nickel, molybdenum, gold, silver, and cobalt.

Bioleaching also called biomining, is a process in mining and biohydrometallurgy that extracts valuable metals from a low-grade ore with the help of microorganisms such as bacteria or archaea.

Rio Algom Ltd, Freeport-McMoRan Copper, and Gold Inc., BHP, Nyrstar NV, Teck Resources Ltd, Denison Mines Corp, Bindura Nickel Corporation, Rio Tinto Plc, Anglo American, Newmont Corporation, BacTech,

The Market Segmentation by Type:

Copper

Biomining

Iron

The Market Segmentation by Application:

Mining

