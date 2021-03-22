Growing With 10% CAGR, Global Pasteurized Eggs Market Share Aggregate to USD 135 Billion By 2026

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Pasteurized Eggs Market By Type (Egg Yolk, Egg White, and Whole Egg) and By Application (Dietary Supplements, Noodles & Pasta, Sauces, Mayonnaise & Dressing, Dairy Products, Desserts, Pet Food, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Pasteurized Eggs Market was estimated at USD 75 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 135 Billion by 2026. The global Pasteurized Eggs Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% from 2019 to 2027”.

Pasteurized eggs are made when the eggs are exposed to heat to destroy potential bacteria. Post heat procedure, such eggs may have minor amounts of heat-sensitive vitamins including, thiamin, riboflavin, and folic acid. Pasteurized egg products could be utilized to prepare recipes for raw or undercooked eggs. Pasteurized eggs are suitable to prepare egg recipes that are partially cooked, although it could also be used for other recipes such as baked goods.

Pasteurized eggs are useful for health as these eggs protect consumers from various diseases. This is the major driver for the target market growth. Also, pasteurized eggs could be stored in refrigeration for a lengthier period and the quality of the eggs also remains unaffected. This is augmenting the target market growth. Moreover, pasteurization kills harmful bacteria from eggs; this factor has propelled the target market growth. Furthermore, individuals, especially the young generation mostly consume meat that contains protein-rich pasteurized food eggs. Pasteurized eggs are mostly used in the food industry as sausage and other applications. This factor is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the target market. However, vegetarian people do not eat eggs or pasteurized eggs. This factor is anticipated to hamper the target market growth over the forecast period.

Top Market Players

Some key players operating in the target market are Willamette Egg Farms, Michael Foods, Inc., EPEC (Egyptian Pasteurized Egg Products Co.), Wilcox Family Farms, International Egg Processing & Packaging Company, Safe Food Corporation, Hickmans Family Farms, iPay, Ovostar, Venky’s India, and Others.

Based on type, the global pasteurized egg market is segmented as egg yolk, egg white, and whole egg. Among these categories, egg white is the dominating category as it contains numerous proteins such as lysozyme, ovotransferrin, ovomucinand, ovomucoid, and ovalbumin. These proteins are majorly used in the food industry as well as pharmaceuticals. This is the major driver for the egg white category.

Based on application, the global pasteurized egg market is segmented as dietary supplements, noodles & pasta, sauces, mayonnaise & dressing, dairy products, pet food, desserts, and others. Among these categories, mayonnaise & dressing is the dominating category owing to its popularity in various dishes. Moreover, the growing number of variants is also one of the causes of augmentation in the consumption of mayonnaise and salad dressing.

The research study provides a critical assessment of the Pasteurized Eggs industry by logically segmenting the market on the basis of Type, Application, and regions. Based on the past, present, and future trends, all the segments were analyzed from the bottom up, and the market sizes have been estimated from 2020 to 2026.

Pasteurized eggs are beneficial for health. These eggs protect consumers from various diseases. This has boosted the target market growth. Also, pasteurized eggs could be stored in refrigeration for a longer duration which has propelled the target market growth as well. Furthermore, pasteurization destroys harmful bacteria from eggs, which has fuelled the target market growth. Additionally, the young generation mostly prefers meat that includes protein-rich pasteurized food eggs. This could enhance target market growth. However, people preferring vegetarian foods do not eat or prefer pasteurized eggs. This factor is may harm the target market growth over the forecast period.

Browse the full “Pasteurized Eggs Market By Type (Egg Yolk, Egg White, and Whole Egg) and By Application (Dietary Supplements, Noodles & Pasta, Sauces, Mayonnaise & Dressing, Dairy Products, Desserts, Pet Food, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026″ report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/pasteurized-eggs-market-by-type-egg-yolk-egg

Based on the region, the global pasteurized egg market is segmented as mayonnaise & dressing, dietary supplements, noodles & pasta, sauces, dairy products, pet food, desserts, and others. Among these regions, North America is anticipated to be the target market leader over the forecast period. There are health-conscious individuals in the region with a high inclination towards a healthy diet. This has propelled the target market growth in North America. Moreover, the per capita consumption of eggs in the U.S. has surged for the past few years. This has boosted the target market growth in the region as well.

This report segments the Pasteurized Eggs market as follows:

Global Pasteurized Eggs Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Egg Yolk

Egg White

Whole Egg

Global Pasteurized Eggs Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Dietary Supplements

Noodles & Pasta

Sauces

Mayonnaise & Dressing

Dairy Products

Desserts

Pet Food

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the Pasteurized Eggs market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 10%

It was established through primary research that the pasteurized eggs market was valued at around USD 68 billion in 2018

The “egg white” category, on the basis of type segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating category accounting for around USD31 Billion revenue, in 2018

On the basis of application segmentation, the “mayonnaise & dressing “category generating revenue of about USD 17 billion in 2018

North America was the dominating region associated with target market generating revenue of around USD 25 billion in 2018

