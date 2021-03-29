Growing Wind Power Capacity Driving Wind Tower Market

The shift toward renewable sources of energy has led to the widescale installation of wind farms, globally. These farms employ wind turbines that require wind towers for their support. Wind towers are tall structures that hold nacelles and rotors of the turbines and support blades to clear the ground safely. The height of the wind tower is an important factor that determines the efficiency of power generation because the tall tower has lesser turbulence. Additionally, the positioning of wind turbines affects the amount of energy generated because higher capacity turbines require high wind speed that can be attained at a significant height.

Due to the increasing installation of wind power plants and government support for wind energy, the wind tower market is advancing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The market was valued at $26,140.5 million in 2015 and is expected to reach a substantial amount by 2022. Governments across the globe are working toward reducing their dependency on conventional sources of energy. As the wind is one of the most efficient alternatives for fossil fuel-based energy, the wind energy sector is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Thus, the increasing need for green and clean energy is driving the demand for wind towers, due to the expansion of the wind energy sector.

