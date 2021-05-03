Growing Shift of People Towards Healthy Lifestyle to Propel the Growth of Global Medical Scales Market by 2027

The global medical scales market is predicted to witness a robust growth in forecast period due to the rise in number of chronic diseases and growing shift of consumers towards healthy lifestyle. The North America region to dominate the industry.

As per a latest report published by Research Dive, the global medical scales market is expected to generate robust revenue and grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The North America market for medical scales is predicted to account for the majority of share in the global industry, owing to increasing chronic diseases and rising awareness amongst people regarding healthy lifestyle in the region.

Market Dynamics

The rise in number of chronic disease cases and the growing shift of consumers towards healthy lifestyle around the world are the major factors anticipated to boost the growth of the global medical scales market over the forecast period. Besides, stringent government laws and standards regarding the healthcare sector and the rising popularity of diet clinics are likely to create massive opportunities for the global market growth by 2027. However, the low awareness amongst people regarding healthy lifestyle and the high costs of medical scales compared to its alternatives are some factors expected to hamper the market growth in the coming future.

Get Absolute Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report: https://www.researchdive.com/request-toc-and-sample/381

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The report segments the global medical scales market into Product, Application, and Region.

By product, the global market is categorized into regular scales, wheelchair scales, infant & baby scales, and others. Among these, the regular scales segment is projected to subjugate the market by 2027, owing to rising adoption of these scales by health clinics and gyms and growing demand from general physicians and hospitals.

By application, the overall market is segmented into household, hospital, and others. Of these, the hospital segment is predicted to hold the largest share in the market, which is majorly because government standards have mandated medical scales in hospitals and also its extensive usage in patients’ report preparation.

By region, the Asia Pacific market for medical scales is estimated to witness a rapid growth over the period of forecast, owing to the increasing number of geriatric and obese population in the region.

Major Market Players

The key players of the global medical scales industry include –

Shekel Scales Ltd. My Weigh Tanita DETECTO SCALES, INC. Seca Sunbeam Products Inc. A&D Company, Ltd. Natus Medical Incorporated SR Instruments, Inc. KERN & SOHN GmbH

Further, the report summaries various aspects of these key players such as financial performance, recent strategic moves & developments, SWOT analysis, and product portfolio.

Connect with Analyst to Reveal How COVID-19 Pandemic Impacting On Market: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/381

These players are majorly focusing on technological advancements, mergers, acquisitions, and novel product launches to obtain a strong position in the global market. For instance, in August 2020, FitTrack announced the launch of its new smart scale, ‘FitTrack Beebo,’ which is especially designed for moms-to-be. The maternity medical scale is programmed with four modes – general mode, athlete, pregnancy, and infant.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US) Toll

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://covid-19-market-insights.blogspot.com