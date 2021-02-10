Growing penetration of Australia A2P SMS Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2027, to account to US$ 828.3 Mn by 2027

The Australia A2P SMS market is estimated to account US$ 470.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 828.3 Mn by 2027. Australia is among the wealthiest countries present in the APAC region and is still focusing on economic expansion. Australia is a significant market for MNCs; a stable political and business environment; a well-educated, skilled, and multi-lingual workforce; with a competitive market. These factors offer the right environment, which allows several MNCs to drive technology and innovation. The power of SMS to spread awareness and social welfare is being used to a great extent. In Australia, mobile commerce is changing the traditional methods of purchasing items and daily financial transactions. A2P SMS is finding a huge application for authentication and promotional campaigning purposes, thus, bolstering the A2P SMS market in the country.

Top Key Player Involved:

3mDigital Networks Pvt. Ltd.

Infobip Ltd.

MessageBird

Modica Group

RedCoal Pty Ltd.

Sinch

Singtel Optus Pty Limited (Optus)

SpaceEdge Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Twilio Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc.

