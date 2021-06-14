Growing Investment in Self-Service Technologies to Increase the Demand for Airport Kiosk Market Forecast 2019 to 2029

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

According to new Fact.MR study, the global market for airport kiosk is expected to grow at value CAGR of 12.7% and volume CAGR of 11.4% by the end of the assessment period. Over the forecast period, the market is expected to reach a market size of ~ USD 5.2 Bn by the end of 2029 from an estimated USD 1.5 Bn in 2019. Across the globe, increase in demand for more efficient management of airport activities has led to a significant rise in installation of airport kiosks and this increased demand is further expected to drive the airport kiosk market during the forecast period.

In order to avoid delays, increased tendency of consumers towards self-service solutions at airports is an important factor to increase the demand for airport kiosk, worldwide. Owing to such trends, investments in self-service technologies will continue to witness a surge, with adoption spreading to Tier II and suburban centers.

According to Fact.MR’s latest study, Self-service technologies including airport kiosk, have led to reduced waiting times and faster processing, which has helped airport authorities in providing a superior experience to consumers. In addition to self-service check-in airport kiosk, airport authorities are now focusing their attention towards self-bag tagging and drop off collection. Although these technologies are at a nascent stage, it is expected that investments in these technologies will witness a surge in the near future.

Baggage Check-in and Automated Passport Control Kiosks to Dominate the Airport Kiosk Market

Among all the airport kiosk used at airport, the baggage check-in kiosks are found in every airport across the globe and is expected to witness the highest investment during the forecast period. Baggage check-in airport kiosks were adopted by airport authorities a long time ago, and their adoption is now spreading to Tier II and suburban areas. It is expected that baggage check-in airport kiosk will remain the largest segment in terms of revenue during the forecast period, followed by automated passport control airport kiosk.

Owing to the increased demand for border management solutions, the automated passport control airport kiosk is anticipated to show considerable growth during the forecast period. After installation of these kiosks at the airports, entry will only be permitted for authorized passengers to the passport control section. Across the globe, increasing incidences of terror attacks has boosted the demand for automated passport control airport kiosk.

North America and Europe to Dominate the Airport Kiosk Market

The airport kiosk market is analyzed across multiple regions, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Middle East & Africa, and Oceania. Across the globe, North America and Europe are most prominent markets for airport kiosk. Both the regions together hold more than 50% share of the total airport kiosk market, across the globe.

While considering North America, high penetration of technology, coupled with a strong push by the public and private sector has meant that many airports are equipped with high-tech kiosks. The relatively high number of airports in the US have also been opportunity creators for kiosk market players.

From a technology and investment perspective during the forecast period, the North American market will continue to be one of the most prominent regions for the airport kiosk vendors and stakeholders across the globe. On other hand, with increased investments on infrastructure in Europe, Europe’s airports have undergone a significant transformation in the past decade.

As aviation security receives marginal funding from the state, the responsibility has fallen on private investors to invest in security features, and they have responded well. Investment in modern features, such as upgrades to all aspects of airport infrastructure have been occurring at a significant pace. These factors have had a positive impact on the airport kiosk market in Europe and is further expected to drive the airport kiosk market.

