Growing Industrialization will Influence the Protein A Resin Market Growth

The protein A resin market is predicted to rise at a notable pace in the forthcoming years, with growing research in monoclonal antibodies being a primary factor. Surging burden of chronic diseases is gathering interest of researchers for further studies of monoclonal antibodies.

Besides this, rising investment for protein-based research wherein pharma companies are offering next-generation protein A resins is fuelling the protein A resin market. Interest of scientists and researchers in synthetic biology, and emphasis of the biopharmaceutical industry for use of protein-engineered products to develop protein-based drugs are some other key factors paving the growth of protein A resin market.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the protein A resin market bringing to fore valuable insights that can help stakeholders identify opportunities and challenges. The report tracks the protein A resin market across key regions, and includes in-depth assessment and accurate quantitative insights.

Protein A Resin Market: Competitive Landscape

The protein A resin market features a consolidated vendor landscape due to the presence of a few giant pharmaceutical companies. Players in the protein A resin market are focused on collaboration and partnerships for the development of next-generation protein A resins. The agreement of Repligen Corporation with Purolite Corporation in 2018 is a case in point. As per the agreement, NGL- Impact A – the next-generation protein A ligand of the former will be commercialized by the latter using its new Praesto agarose jetting based bead technology.

Some top-notch companies operating in the protein A resin market are GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Repligen Corporation, Merck KGaA, Purolite Corporation, and Novasep Holding SAS.

Protein A Resin Market: Key Trends

Increasing investments for protein-based research is one of the key factors driving the protein A resin market. E A number of private as well as public organizations are funding protein-based research programs for improved therapeutics of diseases. For example, the National Institute of Health, invests almost US$32.3 million each year in medical research by offering grants for projects and programs in life sciences and medical fields.

Rising interest of researchers in synthetic biology fuels the protein A resin market. Initiatives of researchers to develop novel machine for generating synthetic proteins is a plus for the growth of the market. For example, MIT chemists have created tabletop automated flow synthesis machine that dramatically reduces the time taken for generating synthetic proteins.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases resulting in demand for novel therapeutics for disease management bodes well for protein A resin market. According to data of the United Nations Population Fund, individuals of 60 years and above comprise 12.3% of the world population, which is projected to increase to nearly 22% by 2050. High prevalence of chronic diseases among individuals of 60 years and above puts forth demand for novel therapeutics for these diseases. This indirectly benefits protein A resin market.

Of the two key source of protein A resin, recombinant source is anticipated to expand at a faster growth rate in the forthcoming years. This is mainly because of use of protein A resins in large quantity in the downstream processing of monoclonal antibodies.

Protein A Resin Market: Regional Assessment

Powered by the U.S., North America accounts for more than 70% revenue share in the protein A resin market. Established biotechnological and pharmaceutical industries, presence of key players, and rising government funding are key factors that makes the region at the forefront.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to display a notable growth rate in the upcoming years. Increasing R&D investments in biopharmaceutical companies, improving pharmaceutical industry sector, and home to some of the fastest-growing emerging economies such as India are key factors behind notable growth of protein A resin market in the region.

