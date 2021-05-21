Growing End-use Adoption to Fuel Sales of Liquid Milk Replacers Market During the Forecast Period

Liquid Milk Replacers: Market Outlook

Milk is highly nutritious and is produced by the mammals from the mammary glands. The primary nutrition for the infant mammals (which also includes humans) is milk. They are given milk, even before they can digest any kind of food. Colostrum is the main component present during the early lactation period, which consists of antibodies that can help reduce risk of many diseases. The milk also contains many other nutrients such as lactose and protein.

Milk replacers are otherwise called as milk substitutes or milk alternatives. This refers to a liquid or a powder which can be replaced for the milk that comes from mammals. Milk replacers are of two different types nondairy based milk replacers, which can be derived from plant source and the dairy based milk replacers, which is home-made and commercially obtained. The replacers were initially used by the people in the U.S.

Milk replacers are of two forms, powder milk replacers, and liquid milk replacers. The liquid milk replacers are fed to the livestock such as calves, pigs, dogs, and other animals. Liquid milk replacers consist of liquid nutrition as same as the mother’s milk, that can be fed to the young animals. There are certain extra micro nutrients which cannot be delivered through the mother’s milk, and can be delivered through liquid milk replacers.

Liquid Milk Replacers and its Properties:

Liquid milk replacers are either naturally made or chemically made, and offers additional micronutrients which includes minerals and vitamins. It also offers a wide range of products, enriched with various other nutrients. The liquid milk replacers is a convenient way to feed the infant animals as they are cost-effective when compared to the normal milk, which results in a high growth rate. These liquid milk replacers help digest the infant animals to digest the nutrition, as it consists of various types of vitamins, minerals and proteins. The liquid milk replacers have low fat content when compared to the whole milk, with the addition of proteins, acids and vitamins.

The liquid milk replacers are given to the infant animals in order to supply the necessary nutrients such as minerals and vitamins, to ensure proper growth and development of the infant. These liquid milk replacers are easy to digest, sterile, highly palatable, and ready to feed formula.Increasing awareness and consolidated nature of the products obtained from animals coupled with its enormous purchase power is a major factor that helps drive the growth of the liquid milk replacers market.

Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of livestock, the global liquid milk replacers market has been segmented as:

Ruminants

Sheep

Goats

Swine

Horse

Pets

On the basis of nature, the global liquid milk replacers market has been segmented as:

Medicated

Non-medicated

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of fortification, the global liquid milk replacers market has been segmented as:

Vitamins

organic acid

Probiotics

Minerals

Electrolytes

Yeast

On the basis of distribution channel, the global liquid milk replacers market has been segmented as:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global liquid milk replacers market identified across the value chain include Liprovit, Calva products LLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Land O’Lakes Inc., Nutreco N.V., BV (Netherlands), PETAG Inc., Cargill Incorporated, CHS Inc., Glanbia Plc, Lactalis Group among the other liquid milk replacers manufacturers.

