Growing End-use Adoption to Fuel Sales of D Mannose Market During the Forecast Period

Companies are changing their perspective with increased focus on widening applications, and introducing products to capture domestic as well as international markets with the same product line that can be used in different industries. D-mannose is increasingly been used in different end-use industries as a natural additive for supporting bladder health. Addition of d-mannose in animal food eases the symptoms of feline cystitis. Humectant benefits offered by d-mannose allow it to be used in personal care and cosmetic applications for its moisturizing, anti-ageing, and anti-inflammatory effects. Thus, product diversification of portfolio is made possible, marking increased sales opportunities for manufacturers involved in the d-mannose market.

As such, the global d-Mannose market is set to experience a value growth of over 4% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Key Takeaways from D-Mannose Market Study

The end use of d-mannose in dietary supplements accounts for the highest market value share, owing to increased consumption of dietary supplements as a convenient and effective solution for maintaining urinary tract health.

The capsule and tablet forms of d-mannose are expected to exhibit a significant value CAGR during the forecast period, attributable to higher dose of active ingredients offered by these and ease in consumption.

Channel polarization and innovative product launches are increasing the supply of d-mannose to consumers. Moreover, growing merger and acquisition activities by manufacturers in the d-mannose market for enhancing the product portfolio are expected to propel growth.

Online retail sales of d-mannose are expected to exhibit a high value CAGR of nearly 6% over the forecast period, globally, attributable to growing Internet penetration and quick seek out deals for choosing price- and quality-specific d-mannose.

The COVID-19 pandemic will have a low to moderate impact on the global d-mannose market landscape.

Global D-Mannose Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers in the global d-mannose market space are carrying out acquisitions to increase product offerings and expand their market presence.

In 2019 , NOW Health Group, INC. acquired the SuperNutrition brand, which offers scientifically formulated high-potency. This acquisition enabled the company to increase its product portfolio of supplements, along with increasing its customer base.

, NOW Health Group, INC. acquired the SuperNutrition brand, which offers scientifically formulated high-potency. This acquisition enabled the company to increase its product portfolio of supplements, along with increasing its customer base. In 2019 , GNC Holdings Inc. formed a joint venture with a Hong Kong-based Chinese e-Commerce firm. This joint venture was formed to increase the brand presence of GNC Holdings Inc. in China’s supplement market.

, GNC Holdings Inc. formed a joint venture with a Hong Kong-based Chinese e-Commerce firm. This joint venture was formed to increase the brand presence of GNC Holdings Inc. in China’s supplement market. In 2017, Nutraceutical International Corporation acquired e-Commerce brand Zhou Nutrition from Branson Books, LLC, for increasing the penetration of its supplements in the market.

Players such as Jarrow Formulas Inc. and Sweet Cures are focusing on driving revenue through extensive distribution of products, globally, with the help of a large number of distributors, and strengthening sales through different distribution channels.

