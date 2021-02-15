Growing Demand, Market Size and Business Outlook of Online Grocery Market

he report “ Online Grocery Market in India, By Unorganized (Kiranas (Traditional Variety Stores), Street Markets, and Kiosks), By Organized (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Specialty Chains, Department Stores, and E-Grocery Retailers) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In 2018, Grofers India Pvt. Ltd. operates through 30 stores and 3 distribution centers in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru for the convinces of the online customers

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

High investment and customer acceptance

Evolving dietary patterns and supporting scientific findings

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of unorganized, organized, and region.

By unorganized, the global market is sub divided into kiranas (traditional variety stores), street markets, and kiosks

By organize, the target market is classified into supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty chains, department stores, and e-grocery retailers

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the online grocery market includes Amazon India Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Nature’s Basket Ltd., Grofers India Pvt. Ltd., Paytm E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd. (Paytm Mall), Reliance Retail Ltd. (RelianceSmart.in), Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd. (Big Basket), Ur Door step e-Retail Pvt. Ltd., and ZN Retail Pvt. Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

