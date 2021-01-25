Growing Demand, Market Size and Business Outlook of Global Veterinary Radiography Systems Market | Sedecal and Vetel Diagnostics Inc., Universal Medical Systems Inc., Lake Superior X-Ray Inc. etc.

Veterinary radiography is imaging technique in which visualization of internal body parts of animals. Radiological imaging techniques include computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, X-rays, positron emission tomography, and ultra sonograms. Veterinary Radiography is painless technique. Radiography systems broadly classified into two types as computed radiography (CR) and direct digital radiography (DDR).

Increasing animal healthcare expenditure, growing awareness of pet insurance, coupled with rising preference for companion animals are major factors driving growth of the global veterinary radiography systems market. In addition, increasing number of veterinary practitioners around the globe is expected to fuel growth of the target market over forecast period. However, major factors restraining the growth of the global veterinary radiography systems market across the globe is high cost of veterinary imaging instruments.

Key players operating in the global veterinary radiography systems market includes

Idexx Laboratories Inc.,

FUJIFILM Medical Co. Ltd.,

Carestream Health, Inc.,

Cuattro Veterinary LLC.,

Sound Technologies, Inc.,

Canon Inc.,

Durr-Fillauer Medical, Inc.,

Sedecal and Vetel Diagnostics Inc.,

Universal Medical Systems Inc.,

Lake Superior X-Ray Inc.

