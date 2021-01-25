Growing Demand, Market Size and Business Outlook of Global Nuclear Imaging Market | CMR NAVISCAN (GAMMA MEDICA INC.), NTP Radioisotopes SOC, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, etc.

Introduction:

Nuclear imaging equipment is designed to solve the diagnostic challenges. It is used for diagnosing medical image using small amount of radioactive material and control the severity of or for treating various disease such as cancer, heart diseases, neurological disorders, and other abnormalities within the body. This attributes to the fact that it delivers noninvasive and unique information at the molecular and cellular level that is exclusive, and cannot be reproduced using other imaging procedures.

Drivers and Restraints:

Radioactive materials and isotopes used for diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as neurological disorders, gastrointestinal, cancers, heart disease, etc. are known as nuclear medicines. Nuclear imaging helps in identification of diseases at an early stage by observing molecular activity of cells within the body. Increasing prevalence of cancer among individuals globally, coupled with growing demand for accurate diagnosis and effective treatment by use of nuclear imaging are major factors driving growth of the global nuclear imaging market. Further, cancer rates could increase by 50%, i.e. to 15 million new cases by the year 2020, as per the World Cancer Report in 2018. It also states that healthy lifestyles and various public health initiatives by governments and health practitioners could originate this trend, and prevent as many as one-third of cancer cases, worldwide. In addition, increasing investments by governments and private sectors in R&D of nuclear medicines and advanced diagnostic technology and systems is another factor driving growth of the global market. However, major factors hampering growth of the global nuclear imaging market are high cost of diagnostic equipment and high cost of treatment. In addition, stringent government regulations for drug approval and drug usage is another factor hampering growth of the target market. Nevertheless, growing application of nuclear medicine in neurological applications is projected to create lucrative opportunities for major manufacturers in the global market over the forecast period.

Global Nuclear Imaging Market, By Product, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Equipment Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Radioisotope Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Diagnostic Technology SPECT Radioisotopes Technetium-99m (TC-99m) Thallium-201 (TI-201) Gallium (Ga-67) Iodine (I-123) Other SPECT Radioisotopes PET Radioisotopes Fluorine-18 (F-18) Rubidium-82 (RB-82) Other PET Radioisotopes

Global Nuclear Imaging Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

SPECT Applications Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Cardiology Neurology Thyroid Other SPECT Applications

PET Applications Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Oncology Cardiology Neurology Other PET Applications



Company Profile:

Bracco Imaging SpA * Company Overview



Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Performance

GE Healthcare

Cardinal Health Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Nordion (Canada) Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Curium

CMR NAVISCAN (GAMMA MEDICA INC.)

NTP Radioisotopes SOC

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

