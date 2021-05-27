Growing Demand for MEMS Gyroscopes from Mobile Device and Wearable Manufacturers Market Insights 2018 to 2028

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, The “Global MEMS Gyroscopes Market Report Highlights Analysis ” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3209

MEMS Gyroscopes Market: Notable Highlights

STMicroelectronics has released new gyroscope and accelerometer SiP IC with the built-in machine learning. The new sensor, LSM6DSOX is on the 3D gyroscope and 3D accelerometer and can be accessed via I 2 C and SPI, as well as via I 3 C and is compliant with Android. It also incorporates significant tilt and motion detection.

C and SPI, as well as via I C and is compliant with Android. It also incorporates significant tilt and motion detection. TDK Corporation through its company, InvenSense is working with Qualcomm Technologies to provide MEMS audio and motion sensor solutions for Qualcomm Robotics RB3 platform. The new platform by Qualcomm will support InvenSense’s 6 axis IMUs including 3 axis gyroscope and 3 axis accelerometer.

Murata has collaborated with eSoftThings to offer high quality platform and hardware solutions. These new solutions couple advanced sensor technologies and communication modules by Murata with IoT platform by eSoftThings.

Some of the leading players in the MEMS gyroscopes market are Bosch, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, Memsic, Kionix (ROHM), InvenSense, Murata, Maxim Integrated, and Epson Toyocom.

MEMS Gyroscopes Market Dynamics

Growing Demand for MEMS Gyroscopes from Mobile Device and Wearable Manufacturers

Increasing number of smartphone manufacturers are using MEMS gyroscopes owing to its small size, low power consumption, higher performance, and low cost. The iPhone 4 was the first mobile phone to integrate MEMS gyroscope. MEMS sensors including gyroscopes and accelerometers are being integrated into wearable devices used in the motion tracking system. MEMS gyroscopes and accelerometers are used in sports and fitness tracking wearable devices.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3209

One particular use of MEMS gyroscopes is tracking body motion in biofeedback system. Biofeedback refers to the body activity in the sense of the physical movement. The biofeedback sensors use MEMS gyroscopes as it is the sensor attached to the person’s body to measure bodily functions and parameters. Moreover, with successful application of Augmented Reality (AR) in various industries, MEMS gyroscope is used on a large scale to detect complex changes in the angular velocity for the AR apps, for instance, watching 360? videos or using a smartphone as the steering wheel in the games.

MEMS Gyroscopes Market Segmentation

Based on the type, the MEMS gyroscopes market is segmented into

Vibrating wheel gyroscopes

Tuning fork gyroscopes

Foucault pendulum gyroscopes

Wine glass resonator gyroscopes

On the basis of application, the MEMS gyroscopes market is segmented into

Mobile devices

Automotive Industry

Cameras and Camcorders

Gaming Consoles

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the MEMS gyroscopes market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to MEMS gyroscopes market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on ICT Landscape

Vaccine Management Solution Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/5466/vaccine-management-solution-market

Photodiodes Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/1664/photodiode-market

Biometrics Middleware Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/1882/biometric-middleware-market

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/06/04/1863870/0/en/Legacy-IT-Giants-Eyeing-to-Consolidate-Global-Structured-Cabling-Market-finds-Fact-MR-study.html

MEMS gyroscopes market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

MEMS Gyroscopes Market Segments

MEMS Gyroscopes Market Dynamics

MEMS Gyroscopes Market Size

Supply & Demand in the MEMS Gyroscopes Market

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in the MEMS Gyroscopes Market

Competition & Companies involved in the MEMS Gyroscopes Market

Technology in the MEMS Gyroscopes Market

Value Chain in the MEMS Gyroscopes Market

MEMS gyroscopes market regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Ask for TOC here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3209

Why choose Fact.MR?

We carry immense pride in saying that our work is recognized by 150+ countries worldwide. Our experience is conveyed by the fact that we have published 6, 000+ reports, thanks to our dedicated team of professionals. With digital intelligence solutions, we support our clients in remaining at the driver’s seat. Our crew of 300+ analysts are available 24/7 to offer dynamic updates regarding various verticals and companies.

About Us:

Fact.MR Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com