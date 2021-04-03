Growing Demand for Food Owing to Increasing Population Driving Agricultural Micronutrients Industry

The agricultural micronutrients market from $5,848.0 million in 2017 to $9,009.2 million by 2023, at a 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the land available for agriculture is rapidly shrinking with the expansion of cities and setting up of industrial units. In addition, with the rising population, the per person availability of arable land is decreasing too, as in many countries, the land owned by a farmer is equally divided amongst their children.

The micronutrients, which include iron, zinc, molybdenum, boron, and manganese, are available in the diethylenetriaminepentaacetic acid (DTPA), ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA), N,N′-bis(2-hydroxyphenyl)ethylendiamine-N,N′-diacetic acid (HBED), ethylenediamine-N, N’-bis (2-hydroxyphenylacetic acid) (EDDHA), and non-chelated form factors. Among these, non-chelated micronutrients have been consumed the most in the past, as this the most-cost-effective form factor. In the coming years, the demand for HBED variants will increase fast on account of their highest stability constant of all and lowest ultraviolet (UV) sensitivity. Additionally, the absence of an isomer leads to the 100% bioavailability of such micronutrients.

All these micronutrients are required for the cultivation of fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, and oilseeds and pulses. In the past, much of these substances have been used for cereal and grain production, and the situation in the next few years will be the same. This is attributed to the increasing production of cereals to feed the growing population and meet the rising demand for biofuels. As per the FAO, continuing at a growth rate of 44 kg per year, cereal production will rise to 3.8 billion tonnes by 2050.

