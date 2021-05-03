Growing Demand for Advanced Displays to Augment the Display Dielectric Materials Market in 2019-2026 Timeframe

The display dielectric materials market will grow in the forecast period. The LED technology segment will be the most lucrative. The conventional display segment will generate maximum revenue and Asia-Pacific region will dominate the market.

The global display dielectric materials market is expected to grow significantly in estimated forecast period. According to a report published by Research Dive, the display dielectric materials market is anticipated to harbor market size of $88,004.9 million by 2026 from a considerable market value of $47,900.0 million in 2018 and escalate with a CAGR of 7.9% in 2019-2026 timeframe. The inclusive report mentions numerous faucets such as the present scene of the market, market dynamics, growth factors, challenges, restraints and opportunities in the estimated forecast period. The report also highlights all the market figures; thus simplifying the process for the novel players to acquire knowledge of the market.

Market Dynamics

Rise in demand for advanced displays and exclusive features associated with the dielectric displays will increase the display dielectric materials market in the forecast period. Moreover, use of dielectric displays for promoting or advertising products will also foster the growth of this market. The growing adopting of consumer electronics such as television, smartphones, laptops, and tablets is estimated to propel the market growth. All these factors are considered as the major drivers of the display dielectric materials market.

However, change in prices of raw materials and fewer skilled labors is anticipated to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, high cost of advanced materials and novel products will also restraint the market growth.

Nevertheless, technical advancements and utilization of OLED display or quantum Dot LCD display will create opportunities in the market.

The report divides the market into segments based on technology, application, and regional outlook.

LED Technology Segment to be the Most Lucrative

This segment is expected to generate considerable revenue of $18,261.0 million by 2026 from a notable market size of $8,622.0 million in 2018. Beneficial features of LED technology slim screen and glossy design, attractive appearance, pictures with no flickers that aids in reduction of eye fatigue, headaches, and eyestrains. These advantages will promote the market growth.

Conventional Display Segment to Generate Maximum Revenue

This segment is projected to garner revenue of $48,490.7 million by 2026 which was valued at $27,159.3 million in 2018. The rise in use of dielectric displays for conventional reasons such as promotional tools, advertising screens, and electronic screens will enhance the market growth.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

This region is expected to extract maximum growth rate in the estimated analyzed period due to the presence of numerous manufacturing factories in India, China, and Japan. Moreover, China and Japan are the leading producers of electronics in the world that adds on to the consumer preference as well. All these faucets are responsible for the market growth.

Key Players and Business Strategies

The leading key players of the global display dielectric materials market include –

Toray Industries, INC. Corning LG Chem Universal Display DuPont Asahi India Glass Limited DIC Corporation Samsung SDI CO., LTD JSR Corporation Sumitomo Chemical Co. Merck KGaK, Ltd NITTO DENKO Corporation Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd.

These significant players are mainly focusing on product developments, R&D activities, technological collaborations, and new technology introductions to gain a competitive edge. These are most frequent tactics followed by the prominent players to increase their market share in the display dielectric materials industry.

Apart from this, the report also summarizes various features of all the prominent players functioning in the market such as financial performance, developments, recent strategic moves, product portfolio, and SWOT scrutiny.

