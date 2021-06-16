Growing Adoption Of Turbochargers Trigger Demand For Automotive Hoses Market

The latest Fact.MR Report On Automotive Hoses Market gives a 360-degree view of this market. It provides reliable data on drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market for Automotive Hoses.

Introduction

An automotive hose is a hollow tube, used for the transfer of fluids from one automotive part to another. These flexible tubes can be manufactured using various materials, such as metal, plastic, or rubber, depending on the applications of automotive hoses.

Automotive hoses are commonly used for carrying fluids, including coolants, fuel, windshield washer fluids, etc., and these applications are mainly aimed at various operations such as lubrication and cooling.

Automotive Hoses Market: Competitive Landscape

Anticipating the burgeoning growth of the automotive industry and profitable production of automotive parts in emerging Asian economies, the leading automaker – Continental AG announced in May, 2018 that it will soon open a new automotive hoses plant in China.

The company is planning to invest around RMB 240 million, which is around 30 million Euros, for producing high-quality automotive hoses for new energy vehicles. The company also announced that it will invest more 10 million Euros (about 70 million RMB) in another plant for producing high-tech, 3D blow molded hoses to be used in high performance turbochargers.

Another leading player in the automotive hoses market – United Flexible — recently announced that it has been acquired by Smiths Group plc – a British engineering company. United Flexible has diversified its product portfolio, which also includes high temperature hybrid flexible hose assemblies, over the past few years, and now it aims to add new capabilities and expand its customer base with this acquisition.

Through this report, reader gets insights and assessments on following aspects:

Latest guidelines in important sectors influencing the overall demand in the Automotive Hoses Market

Detailed profiling of diverse companies operating in this market

Important trends underlining high investments by top shareholders in diverse countries

Shifting consumer preferences and latest trends in key industries

Latest opportunities for investments in diverse technology and product/service types

Varying demand and consumption of diverse product segments

Automotive Hoses Market: Regional Outlook

While the automotive industry in developed countries is recovering, the escalated growth of the automotive parts industry in emerging economies has been playing an important role in growth of the automotive hoses market.

Emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region excluding Japan (APEJ) are likely to hold a significant share growth of the automotive hoses market. China and India are anticipated to create promising growth opportunities for players in the automotive hoses market in the foreseeable future.

Automotive Hoses Market: Segmentation

In the Fact.MR report, the automotive hoses market has been broadly divided into four segments – vehicle types, material types, applications, and sales channels for automotive hoses.

Based on the vehicle type, the automotive hoses market has been segmented as:

Passenger Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCVs)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCVs)

Two Wheelers

Based on the material type, the automotive hoses market has been segmented as:

Plastic Automotive Hoses

Metal Automotive Hoses

Rubber Automotive Hoses

Based on the applications of automotive hoses, the automotive hoses market has been segmented as:

Coolant Hoses

Turbo Charger Hoses

Air Conditioning Hoses

Windshield Washer Fluid Hoses

Fuel Hoses

Brake Hoses

Based on the sales channels for automotive hoses, the automotive hoses market has been segmented as:

Aftermarket

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

