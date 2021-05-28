Growing Adoption Across End-Use to Fuel Sales of Food Flavors Market During 2020 to 2030

Food flavors have become an integral part of modern-day cooking and the food & beverage industry. Flavors such as citrus and vegan-based food have international appeal, while dairy-derived flavors are valuable in applications meant for food & beverages. The dairy industry has witnessed exponential growth, especially the yogurt segment. Dairy product manufacturers are offering various flavors in yogurts, which has gained immense popularity. Consumers are increasingly giving positive responses to café-inspired flavors, especially for yogurts.

With innovative experiments and advancements of new in the food & beverage industry, consumption of food flavors is expected to increase. Efforts of manufacturers in the food flavors market in offering point of differentiation for their customers through innovative taste and mouthfeel with the help of food flavors are expected to continue, and the global food flavors market is anticipated to witness a significant value CAGR of over 5% through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Food Flavors Market Study

The market value for food industry application is expected to witness 1.7X growth during the forecast period, and reach a market value of US$ 7.5 Bn by the end of 2030 , attributable to growing demand for processed food with flavors. Changing culture of consuming ready-to-eat meals is expected to contribute toward increased growth during the forecast period.

by the end of , attributable to growing demand for processed food with flavors. Changing culture of consuming ready-to-eat meals is expected to contribute toward increased growth during the forecast period. Europe is the largest market for players operating in the global food flavors market, followed by North America. Together, these regions hold more than 60% share in the global food flavors market, owing to increased consumer demand for innovative taste and mouthfeel, and these regions being home to key manufacturers of food flavors.

Vegan flavors are expected to hold the largest value share of 63.5% in the year 2020 , which is more than the total share of citrus and dairy-derived flavors together. Vegan flavors dominate the market owing to increased demand for plant-based food and ingredients, along with the growing natural ingredient trend across the globe.

in the year , which is more than the total share of citrus and dairy-derived flavors together. Vegan flavors dominate the market owing to increased demand for plant-based food and ingredients, along with the growing natural ingredient trend across the globe. Owing to easy availability and higher production volume, the powder form of food flavors is expected to exhibit a market volume CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. With the outbreak of COVID-19, the supply chain has been severely hampered with interruptions in trade flow. However, demand for processed food, convenience food and beverages, and packaged food has remained high, owing to their longer shelf life. Addition of food flavors as an essential ingredient in these food is expected to positively impact sales.

“Citrus fruits and ingredients are witnessing increasing popularity across the world, due to their sweet, sour, and refreshing taste, as well as richness in vitamins and nutritional values. Food flavor manufacturers can include citrus flavors in their portfolios, and target manufacturers of beverages, alcoholic beverages, coffee, tea, soft drinks, nutritional beverages, snacks, soups, and confectionery for increasing revenue,” says a PMR analyst.

Global Food Flavors Market: Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers in the food flavors market are focused on innovation, and thus, are investing in R&D with a mindset of offering innovative flavors to food & beverage manufacturers.

In 2018, Givaudan SA invested approximately 7-8% of its revenue on research & development. The company is incurring high expenditure on R&D to create new and innovative flavors for consumers.

In addition, manufacturers in the food flavor market landscape are also following the strategy of expansion of production facilities as well as strategic alliances/partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions with regional flavor and food manufacturers, to increase their market presence and product offerings in the global food and beverage market.

In August 2018 , Archer Daniels Midland Company opened its new regional office and state-of-the-art flavor and ingredient creation, application, development, and customer innovation center in Shanghai, China, to continue its growth and innovation in the Asia Pacific region.

, Archer Daniels Midland Company opened its new regional office and state-of-the-art flavor and ingredient creation, application, development, and customer innovation center in Shanghai, China, to continue its growth and innovation in the Asia Pacific region. In July 2017 , McCormick & Company, Inc. acquired the food division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc for US$ 4.2 billion . This acquisition enabled the company to strengthen its position in the flavor segment.

, McCormick & Company, Inc. acquired the food division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc for . This acquisition enabled the company to strengthen its position in the flavor segment. In 2018, Takasago International Corporation opened a new flavor and fragrance manufacturing plant in Indonesia.

Explore More Valuable Insights on Food Flavors Market

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global food flavors market, presenting historical data (2015–2019) and estimation statistics for the period of 2020–2030. The study offers compelling insights on the food flavors market based on nature (natural and artificial), type (citrus flavors, vegan flavors, and dairy-derived flavors), form (powder and liquid), and application (food industry, beverages, nutraceuticals, food service industry, and pharmaceuticals), across seven regions.

