Grow Light Market 2020 Industry Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Opportunities And Overview 2020 – 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Grow Light Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Grow Light industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Grow Light Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Market expectations for likely development openings have been mentioned clearly in this world class Grow Light Market research report. Competition analysis has been taken into account while preparing this report. A market analysis has turned into a vital piece of every business to settle on smart choices in the organizations which have been viably carried by experienced analysts. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. Businesses can bring about an absolute knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in this Grow Light Market report.

Global grow light market is to register a healthy CAGR of 15.04% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to growth of indoor agriculture, government initiatives, power Efficient and long-lasting.

Market Definition: Global Grow Light Market

A growing light or lamp is an electrical light that acts as an artificial supply of sunshine to boost plant growth. Growing lights accomplish this by emitting an electromagnetic wave within the actinic radiation spectrum that simulates daylight for chemical action. Growing lightweights or lamps square measure useful for an exciting development in indoor gardens wherever daylight is insufficient or no natural light. It is best to focus the light emitted by LEDs so that none is dispersed or lost between the bulb and the plant canopy. LEDs have long service life, with continuous use of bulbs lasting between 50,000 and 100,000 hours

Market Drivers:

Growth throughout the exercise of indoor agriculture is driving the market growth

Government initiatives and regulations for the adoption of LED which are energy efficient, is flourishing the market

Need for power-efficient and long-lasting need for light growing technology is enhancing the market

More production and development in lesser time is propelling the market growth

Market Restraints:

High costs of energy efficient and improved quality grow lights is hindering the market from growing

Different light spectrum requirements for different crops acts as a restraint for the market growth

Segmentation: Global Grow Light Market

By Spectrums

Partial Spectrum

Full Spectrum

By Installation

New Installations

Retrofit

By Technology

High-Intensity Discharge High-Pressure Sodium Lamp Metal–Halide Lamp

Fluorescent Lighting T5 CFL Colour Type White Neutral White LED LED Based on Crop Type Vegetative Food and Flower Other Technologies Induction Lighting Plasma Lighting



By Application

Indoor Farming

Vertical Farming

Commercial Greenhouse

TURF and Landscaping

Research

Other Applications

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In July 2019, Pharmagreen Biotech declared to use Signify’s Phillips GreenPower LED Lighting for its underdevelopment cannabis biotech complex. This complex is used for storage and research accommodation for disease, genetically identical and pest-free plantlets. The crucial supply corporation with Signify’s Philips LED Lighting Technology contribute high tech values and unravel the future cooperation in advancing explanation for the tissue culture industry

In June 2019 Violet Gro confirmed that Hyperponic has selected its led grow lights because its fully integrated, patent-pending CropTower is the main light source. The Hyperponic Crop Tower can be a technologically sophisticated growing system that offers farmers with a full computer-controlled environment and nutrition management system to promote accumulated consistency and quality, faster manufacturing, decreased area requirement, and low-cost returns. With this partnership Hyperponic is backing their objective minimum cost, steep developing with expansion capability and maximum values for its customers

Competitive Analysis

Global grow light market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of grow light market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global grow light market are IWASAKI ELECTRIC CO., LTD, Illumitex Inc., Hortilux Schréder B.V., Hawthorne Gardening Company , AeroFarms, Gavita International B.V. , Advanced Lighting Technologies, LLC , Hydrofarm LLC., Signify Holding., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY , OSRAM GmbH, LumiGrow., Heliospectra AB , InduLux Technologies., Platinum LED Lights LLC, Valoya , Thrive Agritech, EarthLED.com, US LED, Ltd and others.

The Grow Light market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Grow Light market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Grow Light market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Grow Light market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Grow Light. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Grow Light market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Grow Light market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Grow Light market by offline distribution channel

Global Grow Light market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Grow Light market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed Grow Light market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed Grow Light market in Americas

Licensed Grow Light market in EMEA

Licensed Grow Light market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

