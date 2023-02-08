Group stage match schedule and more

The common season of League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Cut up, comprising of best-of-one matches, has formally come to an finish. It’s now time to maneuver to the group stage, which can function best-of-three matches.

The group stage is new to the LEC within the 2023 season. Earlier than this marketing campaign, best-of-three matches solely occurred within the LPL and LCK. Nevertheless, the LEC felt that the absence of this format affected the general high quality of the league, and groups have been unable to compete in opposition to LPL and LCK organizations attributable to a scarcity of expertise.

This is the reason the group stage was launched in LEC 2023 Winter Cut up. It’s anticipated to not solely make the matches much more refined but additionally push the gamers to carry out higher.

Taking part groups and match schedule for group stage at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Cut up

The groups within the group stage of the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Cut up have been divided into two sub-categories. The 2 teams are as follows:

Group A

Staff Vitality

SK Gaming

Staff Heretics

KOI

Group B

MAD Lions

G2 Esports

Staff BDS

Astralis

Listed under is the schedule for the group stage of the LEC 2023 Winter Cut up:

Saturday-February 11, 2023

Staff Heretics vs Staff Vitality – Sport 1

KOI vs SK Gaming – Sport 2

Sunday-February 12, 2023

Astralis vs MAD Lions – Sport 3

Staff BDS vs G2 Esports – Sport 4

As a consequence of the truth that these encounters are best-of-three matches, solely two video games are performed every day.

These will not be the one best-of-three matches that can happen on the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Cut up. As soon as the preliminary matches are over, the groups will probably be separated relying on who wins and who loses.

The winners of video games 1 and a pair of will play in opposition to one another in an upper-bracket match. Equally, the winners of video games 3 and 4 will face one another in one other upper-bracket match. The losers in all 4 video games will drop all the way down to the decrease bracket.

The losers of video games 1 and a pair of will play in opposition to one another, as will the losers of video games 3 and 4. The winners of those loser-bracket matches will play in opposition to the losers of the upper-bracket matches.

As soon as the mud settles, there will probably be 4 remaining groups within the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Cut up. These groups will then take part within the play-off stage comprising of the best-of-five video games. All of those matches will happen in a short time, with the finals of the LEC 2023 Winter Cut up set to be hosted in two weeks’ time.

So far as the LEC is anxious, that is most likely the quickest Cut up in its historical past, and it’ll proceed to be the norm within the Spring Cut up and Summer time Cut up. It’s essential to carry out effectively within the Winter Cut up to be able to qualify for the League of Legends MSI 2023 because the second seed from Europe.

