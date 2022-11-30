Group Red vs Green teams, schedule, where to watch, and more

The Survival Stage of the 2022 PMGC League kicks off at this time with 16 groups from Group Purple and Group Inexperienced competing throughout six matches. The primary match of the stage will begin at 4:15 pm IST on the Erangel map. All of the video games will probably be broadcast stay on the official YouTube, Twitch, Fb, and TikTok handles of PUBG Cellular.

A complete of 24 groups will combat within the three-day Survival Stage. The groups have been divided into three teams consisting of eight squads every. Two of those teams will compete on daily basis, and every workforce will play 12 matches.

PMGC Survival Stage Day 1 individuals

Group Purple

LGD Gaming I8 Esports DRS Gaming Bigetron RA 4 Rivals Titan Nigma Galaxy Field Gaming

Group Inexperienced

Bacon Time Vampire Esports HVVP Alpha 7 Damwon Gaming Skylightz Gaming Powr Inco Gaming

Day 1 map order

Match 1 – Erangel

Match 2 – Miramar

Match 3 – Sanhok

Match 4 – Erangel

Match 5 – Miramar

Match 6 – Erangel

Performances in PMGC League Group Stage

Through the group stage, every workforce battled in 24 matches. LGD Gaming had a spectacular displaying there however made a couple of errors within the final two days. The Chinese language workforce has had enough time to work on their errors after the Group Stage and can now be seeking to get again on observe within the upcoming matches.

I8, DRS, and Bigetron didn’t have poor showings within the first section however weren’t constant for all 24 matches. Nigma Galaxy made it to the second stage after a wonderful efficiency within the final recreation of the group. Nonetheless, the workforce has been seen struggling to maintain up in a number of video games.

Two Thai groups, Bacon Time and Vampire Esports, performed aggressively within the Group Stage and fought properly till the tip. Each groups had been within the race for the highest three slots till the final match, and so they missed the coveted positions by just some factors.

HVVP showcased their signature gameplay, dominating the primary three days of the Group Stage. Nonetheless, the workforce’s efficiency on the fourth day was poor, resulting in a drop of their total standings.

Alpha7 Esports, a well known Brazilian powerhouse, put up an ideal play within the first stage of PMGC, however their early eliminations in a couple of matches prevented them from securing any of the highest three spots. The workforce was in seventh place, adopted by Damwon Gaming.

The groups will combat for the highest 16 spots within the total standings as the underside eight of 24 groups will probably be eradicated from the competitors. The remainder will make it to the PMGC Final Likelihood section.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



