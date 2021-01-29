Group of MPs proposes new rules for euthanasia | Free press

“A right to self-determined death should not only exist on paper”: Several members of the Bundestag have tabled a cross-party proposal for a new ordinance on euthanasia.

Berlin (dpa) – A cross-political group of representatives in the Bundestag has put pressure on new regulations on euthanasia.

“A right to self-determined death should not only exist on paper,” FDP politician Katrin Helling-Plahr said in Berlin on Friday when a bill was introduced. This also includes providing access to appropriate drugs, which, however, must be accompanied by protective concepts. The focus is on the individual’s free will.

The background is a judgment of the Federal Constitutional Court. At the beginning of last year, judges overturned a ban on commercial euthanasia that had existed since 2015 on the grounds that it violated the individual’s right to self-determination over death. “Business” has nothing to do with money, but means “designed for repetition”. The ruling opens the door for organized offers – but also with the possibility of regulation such as advice obligations or waiting times.

SPD MP Karl Lauterbach stressed that this also included state-run counseling centers as a “safety net” so that assisted suicide would not be an option for the mentally ill. According to him, minors should also be excluded. Legal certainty is needed for all involved. Left MP Petra Sitte said that it is a publicly funded advisory service that you do not have to join a euthanasia association.

The group wants to seek support from other members of parliament and strives for an open debate in plenary and a settlement before the federal elections in the autumn. Lauterbach said it is a decision based on a clear conscience for every member of parliament.

