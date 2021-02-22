Ground Surveillance RADAR Market to Upsurge Globally During 2021-2028: Aselsan A/S, FLIR Systems, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Hensold, Raytheon Company, Saab AB, Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris, Elbit Systems Ltd., and Leonardo S.p.A
Ground surveillance radars are used to monitor activity surrounding critical infrastructure and installations such as airports, borders, power plants, camps, and harbors. These radars have the ability to detect every movement at the ground level of targets. Security & surveillance radar systems are also used for detection and tracking of small, non-linearly, and non-cooperative, moving targets for national security. Such radars typically are range from several hundred meters to over 10 kilometers. Additionally, the ground surveillance radar detects the movements in a defined area, tracks targets and also raises an alarm if the target enters into the alarm areas.
Ground surveillance RADARs provide multi-target tracking, high accuracy in tracking target, audible signals, enhanced performance using image cueing, grouping, and recognition of targets. In addition, these systems are also used to track and detect aircraft at a low height. Such key features are expected to boost the growth of the global ground surveillance RADAR market.
Leading vendors of Ground Surveillance RADAR Market:-
Aselsan A/S, FLIR Systems, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Hensold, Raytheon Company, Saab AB, Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris, Elbit Systems Ltd., and Leonardo S.p.A.
Ground Surveillance RADAR Market Type
- Short Range
- Mid-Range
- Long Range
Ground Surveillance RADAR Market Application
- Commercial
- Defense
- Space
- National Security
Ground Surveillance RADAR Market Component
- Antenna
- Duplexer
- Power Amplifier
- Transmitter
- Signal Processor
- Others
Ground Surveillance RADAR Market Frequency Band
- UHF
- VHF
- L-Band
- U-Band
- Others
Current market trend in Ground Surveillance RADAR include outsourcing activities, hosting cloud applications and mobile models. There have been remarkable technological improvements and changing business models in recent times in addition to optimization of processes that drive the deployment of these applications. Application management includes various domains such as Application outsourcing as a part of packaged and custom management, Hosted Application Management as a part of Cloud modelling, Customized application management that employ various application factory models and best practices, testing service portfolios provided by cloud providers and traditional systems.
In this market study, analysts have estimated the Americas to dominate the Ground Surveillance RADAR Market during the forecast period. To enhance customer satisfaction and gain a competitive advantage are the key contributors to the dominance of the market in the region. Ground Surveillance RADAR solutions such as IT outsourcing, consulting, system integration, IT support, and cloud computing are the major revenue contributors in the region. The report on the global Market, is a meticulous piece of work and is assembled by leading both primary as well as secondary research. The data included in the report has been taken by consulting high-quality references, case studies, press releases, and by taking inputs from top industry leaders.
This Ground Surveillance RADAR Market research report identifies key players in the market and provides a comprehensive analysis of their key company facts, business overview, segmentation, SWOT analysis, business strategies, and key information.
