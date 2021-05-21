Ground Surveillance Radar Market 2021 : To Witness Exponential Growth By 2030

Ground surveillance radar are used to monitor activity surrounding critical infrastructure and installations such as airports, borders, power plants, camps and harbors. These radars are have ability to detect every movements at ground level of targets. Security & surveillance radar systems are also used for detection and tracking of small, non-linearly and non-cooperative, moving targets for national security. Such radars typically are ranges from several hundred meters to over 10 kilometers. Additionally, the ground surveillance radar detects the movements in a defined area, track targets and also raises an alarm if the target enters into the alarm areas.

The major factor driving of radar security market is adoption of various advanced technologies. Though, ground surveillance radar systems are widely installed due to its various application in areas such as airport and military application. The demand for ground surveillance radar systems is escalating rapidly as it eliminates the need for multiple, specialized systems. It also detects personnel, avian targets, marine vessels, land vehicles, and low-flying aircraft. These capabilities make it ideal for accurate surveillance results, thereby increasing the demand for ground surveillance radar systems globally. The growth of global ground surveillance market is increasing owing to the benefits provided by it including superior accuracy, audible alerts, multi-target tracking, better performance with image cueing, classification and identification of targets. High adoption rate of ground surveillance systems for military as well as home security applications, is boosting the growth of ground surveillance radar market worldwide. In addition, these systems are also used to track and detect the aircrafts at low height. These are the key factors boosting the growth of the global ground surveillance radar market. However, it is difficult for the ground surveillance radar to recognize short range targets and this may hinder the growth of the global ground surveillance radar market.

The global ground surveillance radar market can be segmented by product type, by application and by geography. In terms of product type, the global ground surveillance radar market can be segmented into long range ground surveillance radar, medium range ground surveillance radar and short range ground surveillance radar. Long range ground surveillance radar segment is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period due to the growing demand for ground surveillance radar with long distance range for army, border/coast guard and security applications. It also provides speed, size, 360° long-range, bearing, and GPS position of all moving targets. On the basis of application, the global ground surveillance radar market can be segmented into aerospace & defense, military, home security and other. Aerospace & defense segment is anticipated to dominate over the forecast period owing to the rising need for accurate and high-performance analytics and target tracking in aerospace and defense industry. Geographically, global ground surveillance radar market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Asia Pacific region is expected witness the high growth in ground surveillance radar market due to the continuous initiatives taken by countries such as China, India, and Japan and growing adoption of radar security systems in the region. Growing aerospace and military spending is propelling the market growth. Rising investments in R&D for the development and increasing technological advancements are boosting the growth of ground surveillance radar market developed regions such as North America and Europe.

The global ground surveillance radar market includes large number of players. Some of the key players are Thales Group, Belgian Advanced Technology Systems (BATS), Lookheed Martin, FLIR Systems, Kelvin Hughes, TERMA, Honeywell, Saab, SRC, Blighter, Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon, Israel Aerospace Industries and Aselsan,

