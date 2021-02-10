Ground Penetrating Radar Market: Know about Impact of COVID-19 by Top Companies like Sensors & Software, Guideline Geo, Chemring Group PLC, GSSI Geophysical Survey Systems

The research and analysis conducted in Ground Penetrating Radar Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Ground Penetrating Radar industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Ground Penetrating Radar Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global ground penetrating radar market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 926.97 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in the adoption rate for these systems over the conventional techniques of detection available.

Market Definition: Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market

Ground penetrating radar is mechanical instrument used for the detection of various structures underneath the ground. This instrument utilizes radar pulses, in the form of electromagnetic radiation in microwave band of radio spectrum to map out the images of the subsurface. This instrument covers three major components, consisting of control unit, antenna and power supply with each component highly important for the operations of the instrument.

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in demands for detection systems & instruments due to high levels of concerns regarding the safety of underground utility systems; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing availability of government supported programs and initiatives for promoting the usage of these systems is fuelling the market growth

Increasing technological advancements for the detection and radar systems is expected to propel the growth of this market

Various benefits such as no requirement of digging, probing or drilling the surface for accurate detection and inspection with the usage of these systems also acts as a driving factor for this market growth

Market Restraints:

High financial costs associated with the development and purchasing of these systems; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of this market

Growing adoption of robot cars that provide similar functionality for detection is expected to restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market

By Components

Control Unit

Antenna

Power Supply

By Offering

Equipment

Services

By Product Type

Handheld Systems

Cart-Based Systems

Vehicle-Mounted Systems

By Application

Utility Detection

Concrete Investigation

Municipal Inspection

Transportation Infrastructure

Disaster Inspection

Archaeology

Geology & Environment

Law Enforcement & Military

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, HEXAGON announced the launch of “Leica DSX”, mobile ground penetrating radar designed for underground utility detection. The device is even designed for users that do not have any prior knowledge of ground penetrating radars, it can help in simplified detection of various underground utilities with highest accuracy. The device is equipped with the company’s “DXplore” software which provides user-friendly mapping results instead of raw data

In April 2018, Proceq announced that they had received the approval of US FCC (Federal Communications Commission) for the company’s ultrawideband stepped frequency “Proceq GPR Live”. This approval along with a number of product launches carried out by the company relating to non-destructive testing product range

Competitive Analysis

Global ground penetrating radar market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ground penetrating radar market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global ground penetrating radar market are Sensors & Software Inc.; Guideline Geo; Chemring Group PLC; GSSI Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc.; HEXAGON; US Radar; Radiodetection Ltd.; PENETRADAR CORPORATION; Utsi Electronics; Geoscanners AB; Groundradar; Proceq; ImpulseRadar; Transient Technologies; 3D-Radar; Maverick Inspection Ltd.; Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, LLC; GeoSearches Inc; Exploration Instruments LLC; MALA GPR Australia; SSI Services UK Ltd.; Japan Radio Co.; China Radio Wave Propagation Institute among others.

The Ground Penetrating Radar market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Ground Penetrating Radar market.

