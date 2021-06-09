Ground Fault Monitoring Relays Market forecast to 2026: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2026

Global Ground Fault Monitoring Relays Market is valued approximately at USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

A ground fault is an unintentional contact among an energized conductor and ground or equipment frame. The restored path of the fault current is all through the grounding system and any equipment or personnel that becomes part of that system. The primary objective of ground fault monitoring relay systems is to provide security against electrical faults. Ground Fault Monitoring Relays are primarily intended for industrial applications. It offers system security and instant reliable low-level ground fault exposure on three-phase AC resistance solidly grounded or grounded electrical delivery systems. Ground fault monitoring relays are equipped monitoring ungrounded supplies power systems up to 600V for maximum equipment security. With the outbreak of COVID-19 around the world, several countries are under lockdown therefore, government has implemented strict regulations on the movement of goods, services and public, which have far more severe impact on the electronic industry. Also, the manufacturers are facing supply shortage of raw material, reduced production, and many other conditions. Therefore, this factor is expected to decline the adoption of ground fault monitoring relays in the recent years. Moreover, surging investment in transmission & distribution infrastructure, increase in power production capacity worldwide, increasing cases of electrical faults, and the measures taken by government to promote the adoption of ground fault monitoring relays at residential and commercial applications are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

For instance, as per the T&D World, electric utilities would invest around USD 3.2 trillion globally in the new and replacement of transmission & distribution infrastructure during 2017-2027. This, in turn, is projected to augment the adoption of ground fault monitoring relays. In addition, lack of awareness about its installation is being consider as major constraining factor to the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026. The regional analysis of global Ground Fault Monitoring Relays market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

Major market player included in this report are:

Eaton Corporation Inc.

ABB Group

Littelfuse, Inc.

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Steven Engineering, Inc.

General Electric Company Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Bender India Pvt. Ltd.

Siemens AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Alternating Current

Direct Current

By Application:

Power

Vehicle

Equipment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

