Ground Defense System Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The Global Ground Defense System Market is forecasted to be worth USD 68.28 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of battlefield intelligence, rising demand for cyber security in military & defense intelligence involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric warfare, and growing investment in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.

The research report presents the latest updates about the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on this specific industry vertical. The global economic landscape has been largely beleaguered by the COVID-19 outbreak. Our research analysts have reviewed the global Ground Defense System business sector by carefully evaluating the aftereffects of the pandemic. Therefore, the report entails a comprehensive study of the present market scenario while predicting the repercussions of the corona virus outbreak on the global Ground Defense System market. Furthermore, the report acts as a seamless paradigm of the granular analysis of the global Ground Defense System market and offers acute details on the estimated market size, share, trends, and growth rate over the forecast timeline of 2020-2027.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In May 2020, BAE Systems announced the completion of the accusation of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.

The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric welfare, along with a higher economic development, enhancement in the technological industry deliberately help propel the ground defense market enforcement.

Key players in the market The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ground Defense System Market on the basis of Application, End-User, Component, Technology, and Region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Logistics & Transportation Surveillance & Reconnaissance Cyber Security Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Intelligence & Data Warfare Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Military Defense Intelligence Law Enforcement

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Products Modern Weapons Armored Fighting Vehicle Command and Control System Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Satellite Armored and Unmanned Ground Vehicle Soldier Equipment Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Smart Clothing Vision and Surveillance RFID Communication Devices Others Services Artificial Intelligence Cyber Security Data Transfer Protocol Others Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Artificial Intelligence 3D Printing Internet of Things Wearable Devices Others



Regional Analysis:

The global Ground Defense System market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Key highlights of the report:

Report Coverage: In this section of the report, significant information about the leading manufacturers, market segments, estimated timeline, and the most reliable products offered in this industry has been entailed. Executive Summary:This section extensively assesses the competitive landscape, previous research studies, key market drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, trends, anticipated CAGR, and a study of micro- and macro-economic factors. Regional Analysis: The report offers vital information related to the production capacity, demand and supply ratios, import &export status, and key players of the regional segments of the global Ground Defense System market. Company Profiles: The key market players have been profiled in the report based on their market value, volume, production capacity, product portfolios, and various other aspects.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Ground Defense System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Ground Defense System Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing emphasis on battlefield technology upgrade

4.2.2.2. Asymmetric welfare interpersonal relationships among countries

4.2.2.3. Huge growth in the IoT devices & information technology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Ground Defense System Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Arms & Ammunition

5.1.2. Logistics & Transportation

5.1.3. Surveillance & Reconnaissance

5.1.4. Cyber Security

5.1.5. Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD)

5.1.6. Intelligence & Data Warfare

5.1.7. Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring

5.1.8. Others

