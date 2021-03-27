Ground-based Aircraft and Missile Defense Systems Market Size, Status and Business Growth 2021 to 2026

The Global Ground-based Aircraft and Missile Defense Systems Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Ground-based Aircraft and Missile Defense Systems Market is expected to grow at a rate of over 5% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Ground-based Aircraft and Missile Defense Systems Market are The Boeing Company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, Thales Group, MBDA, Leonardo S.p.A., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Limited, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems plc and Other

Key Market Trends

Missile Defense Systems to Exhibit The Highest Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

Due to increased military spending by developed and developing economies across the world, missile technology is witnessing rapid growth. Therefore, it becomes necessary for nations to safeguard their ground assets such as classified military bases, etc. from an incoming missile threat. On this note, in March 2019, the US conducted the successful firing of two interceptor missiles to counter an Inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM). This launch was to test the upgraded capabilities of the existing Ground-Based Midcourse Defense Program worth USD 67 billion. Also, in April 2020, Russia test-fired the PL-19 Nudol Missile Defense System that provides protection against ballistic missiles and also works as an anti-satellite missile system.

European nations such as Germany and France are indigenously developing their missile defense systems to reduce the dependency on NATO and the US. Joint programs such as Patriot air defense systems are hindering the autonomous capability of European nations to modify or upgrade the weapon on their own. in 2020, Germany invited Lockheed Martin and MBDA to rebid for Taktisches Luftverteidigungssystem (TLVS) air defense program, and a new contract is expected during mid-2020.

North America to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

The defense budget of the major North American countries, such as the US and Canada, has witnessed a modest YoY growth over the last decade. The FY2021 US Defense Budget request of USD 740.5 billion is a 6.85% increase over the sanctioned spending for FY2020. The budget supports the irreversible implementation of the National Defense Strategy (NDS), which drives the Department of Defense’s (DoDs) decision-making in reprioritizing resources and shifting investments to prepare for a potential future technology-intensive conflict.

With potential adversaries such as Israel, Russia, and China fielding an increasingly diverse, expansive, and modern range of regional offensive missile systems that can threaten US forces, its allies, and partners, the US DoD is actively expanding and modernizing the US regional missile defenses. The US has been testing improved variants of both the Aegis SM-3 and SM-6 missiles, and fielding a new sensor, to significantly increase Aegis missile defense capabilities. The US DoD also plans to improve the capability and reliability of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system. The upgrades include equipping recently deployed GBIs with an advanced booster and a more capable Exo-atmospheric Kill Vehicle (EKV). Such developments are envisioned to drive the growth prospects of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

