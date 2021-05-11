Gross wages in nursing a third higher since 2010 | Free press

Wiesbaden (dpa) – The work of people who work in nursing has been rewarded better within ten years.

As the Federal Bureau of Statistics announced Tuesday, gross monthly income for hospital and home specialists, including nurses, has increased by about a third over this period.

For example, full-time professionals in hospitals, such as nurses, earned 32.9 percent more gross in 2020 than in 2010.

The gross monthly income of skilled workers in nursing homes increased by 32.8 percent over the same period, while the increase for skilled workers in nursing homes was slightly higher at 38.6 percent. In all three groups, revenues increased significantly more than in the economy as a whole. The increase in the manufacturing and services sector was 21.2 percent.

“Last year the clinics had about 14 percent more income. It was important that many clinics used at least part of the extra income to improve care. This is good for the caregivers, but also for the patients. Because without good care, there is no good care in the hospital, ”says Florian Lanz, spokesperson for the umbrella association of statutory health insurers, the dpa.

According to the Federal Bureau of Statistics, nurses earned an average of 3,578 euros gross per month last year. Skilled workers in nursing homes averaged EUR 3,363, in retirement homes it was EUR 3,291. The differences are partly due to the fact that collective wages are often paid in nursing, he said. A national collective labor agreement for elderly care is currently under discussion.

Last year, for the first time, all three groups earned more than workers with comparable qualifications in the economy as a whole (manufacturing industry and services), who received an average of 3,286 euros per month. However: In the past year, wage developments in 2020 were strongly influenced by increased short-time working in the aftermath of the Corona crisis. In previous years, the average gross monthly income of skilled workers in nursing homes has always been lower than in the economy as a whole, it said. In addition, the mean gross income for low-skilled or unskilled caregivers was significantly lower.

“The devil is in the details, however,” emphasizes Susanne Ferschl, deputy group leader from the left in the Bundestag. “Because in 2020 the average income in the economy as a whole has fallen significantly due to short-time working, so that wages will rise statistically, but in fact hardly anything has changed.”

Wednesday, International Nursing Day, nurses want to demonstrate for better working conditions and higher wages. 1000 registered participants want to protest in front of the Rotes Rathaus in Berlin, the union Verdi announced in Berlin on Tuesday. There is great bitterness that promised improvements have not yet been implemented. Verdi board member Sylvia Bühler blamed Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) for this. Spahn therefore refuses to put binding staff requirements for nursing on the agenda. An instrument for staffing health insurers and clinics should be available at the earliest by 2025.

According to the Federal Bureau of Statistics, 1.41 million people in Germany worked in 2019 to care, support or support people in need of care. More than two fifths of them worked in nursing homes, about a quarter in outpatient nursing and over a third in hospital nursing.

Even before the pandemic, the burdens were high: Nurses are more likely to work 24 hours a day than most other workers, working shifts and weekend work. According to the Federal Statistical Office, about 60 percent of nurses and significantly more than half (57 percent) of geriatric nurses worked shifts in 2019. That would only apply to every seventh employee in Germany. Nurses were even more affected by weekend work than shift work: 74 percent of nurses and 79 percent of geriatric nurses worked regularly on Saturdays and Sundays in 2019. In total, this only applied to slightly more than a third of the employed persons.

According to a media report, the number of nurses in the pandemic has increased significantly, increasing by 18,500 from October 2019 to October 2020. from last year’s Clinics a total of 710 663 nurses. “These include newcomers and returnees, but also nurses from abroad. We used everyone we could get, ”said the director of the German Hospital Association, Gerald Gass, of the RND.