Grooming Market Dynamics and Forecast From 2017 – 2025

Grooming market has witnessed a significant growth over the years due to the rising self-consciousness and adoption towards proper life style. Proper grooming includes caring for skin, finger nails, hair, shaving, and trimming among others. Proper grooming enhances physical and emotional wellbeing, confidence and self-determination. Dressing appropriately and taking care of basic grooming aspects which include proper hair, skin care and make-up has become the prime importance among the population. The global grooming market is mainly driven by increasing purchasing power of the consumers, flourishing fashion and film industries, media influence, and rising aspiration towards personal grooming among the younger population. Rising working population is another major factor complementing the growth of the global grooming market. Youngsters opt for skin whitening creams, lotions and skin brightening creams in order to enhance their physical appearance that make themselves more presentable. Increasing per capita income, rising awareness regarding beautification are contributing to the growth of the global grooming market. Manufacturers are focused towards continuous research and development in order to develop new products to satisfy the growing needs among the consumers.

Global key participants in the industry include:

Unilever plc, L O’real S.A., Amway, Procter & Gamble, Avon Products Inc., The Estee Lauders Company Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, Beiersdorf AG and various others.

However, rising price of grooming products coupled with stringent government rules and regulations regarding the usage of synthetic ingredients used on several grooming products are expected global grooming market during the forecast period. The market for global grooming market has been segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel and end use. Based on types the global grooming market has been segmented into skin care products, hair care products, oral care products, make up products, fragrances and deodorants and others. Skin care segment held a dominant market share due to consciousness towards maintaining a healthy skin. Hygiene is another factor driving the consumers towards the adoption various types of skin care products. Make up products among both genders are gaining importance globally and are anticipated to have a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the global grooming market has been segmented into online channel and offline channel. Offline channels are further segmented into super markets and hyper markets, convenience stores, departmental stores and independent stores. Online store captured the largest market share due to increasing access to the internet, easy convenience, and wide range of discounts, offers and coupons from the manufacturers directly and presence of large number of international brands.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

