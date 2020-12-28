Grocare India Providing Herbal Medication For Type 2 Diabetes

Effectively managing Type 2 Diabetes is essentially a three-step process:

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle with regular food timings, limited sugar intake, and regular exercise.

Taking proper medication that does NOT cause side effects over the long term.

Regular monitoring of glucose and Hba1c levels as a precaution (Every 4-6 weeks if stable)

Diadoma® by Grocare helps maintain glucose levels without any side effects over the long term.

The majority of health practitioners prescribe the drug Metformin to regulate glucose levels. However, over 60% of people who consume it face severe side effects such as:

Kidney disease

Stomach problems

Hyperacidity

Low blood glucose

The constant need to change medication

Need to increase the dosage over time to maintain glucose levels

Despite the side effects, glucose levels are NOT stable in over half of the cases.

Grocare offers a natural solution for managing diabetes, without the side effects.

Diadoma® works extensively on the symptoms of diabetes and thwarts the disease from getting the better of you. The action is three-fold:

Exercise superior control over blood glucose by stimulating the Beta cells in the pancreas and thus regulating insulin production. Aid in reducing insulin resistance of the cells over time. Help increase the absorption of glucose in the cells thereby naturally regulating glucose levels.

Thus, it maintains the equilibrium of all vital organs putting an effective restraint on the disease without any side effects.

Diadoma® helps regulate the function of the pancreas and liver, restore the insulin secretion function and thus help to control blood glucose levels. This greatly reduces the chance of hypo/ hyperglycemic episodes.

About Grocare:

Grocare is a herbal pharma company offering natural solutions for chronic lifestyle disorders. we provide herbal supplements for chronic lifestyle diseases such as hernia, varicocele, kidney stone, h pylori, piles, tinnitus, UTI, Prostate Enlargement, etc. through e-commerce worldwide.

