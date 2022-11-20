Sunday, November 20, 2022
Gridman Universe movie release date in Winter 2023 revealed by teaser PV

Gridman Universe anime film launch date is March 24, 2023. Pic credit score: Studio Set off

The Gridman Universe anime film is scheduled to premiere in theatres in Japan on March 24, 2023, within the Winter 2023 anime season.

The GRIDMAN×DYNAZENON venture was first talked about on the finish of the published of the ultimate episode of SSSS.DYNAZENON in June 2021.

The venture was revealed to be a film in December 2021 on the Tsuburaya Conference 2021 occasion. It was additionally revealed that the film could be a crossover between the SSSS.Gridman and SSSS.Dynazenon TV anime sequence, and it is going to be helmed by the identical employees behind each these sequence.

In August 2022, the official title of the film — “Gridman Universe” was revealed in the course of the SSSS.GRIDMAN x SSSS.DYNAZENON Particular Night time occasion on the Extremely Heroes EXPO 2022 Summer season Competition.

A teaser trailer and two teaser visuals (see beneath) have been additionally launched to corroborate the premiere date announcement.

Right here is the teaser trailer launched by the manufacturing workforce on the Pony Canyon anime Youtube channel:

Gridman Universe forged and employees

The newly introduced forged for the film contains:

  • Ryousuke Takahashi as Caliber
  • Katsuyuki Konishi as Max
  • Aoi Yuki as Borr
  • Masaya Matsukaze as Vit
  • Mayumi Shintani as Rikka’s mom
  • Kenichi Suzumura as Knight
  • Karin Takahashi as The 2nd
  • Suzuko Mimori as Namiko
  • Akari Kito as Hassu

The beforehand introduced forged of the film contains:

  • Hikaru Midorikawa as Gridman
  • Yuya Hirose as Yuta Hibiki
  • Yume Miyamoto as Rikka Takarada
  • Soma Saito as Sho Utsumi
  • Junya Enoki as Yomogi Asanaka
  • Shion Wakayama as Yume Minami
  • Yuichiro Umehara as Koyomi Yamanaka
  • Chika Anzai as Chise Asukagawa
Akira Amemiya is returning to direct the Gridman Universe film at Studio Set off. Keiichi Hasegawa is in control of the film script. Masaru Sakamoto is designing the characters. Shiro Sagisu is composing the music.

Listed below are the important thing visuals launched by the manufacturing workforce:

Gridman Universe
Yomogi and Yume from Gridman Universe. Pic credit score: Studio Set off
Gridman Universe
Rikka and Yuta from Gridman Universe. Pic credit score: Studio Set off
Teaser visuals from the Gridman Universe film. Pic credit score: Studio Set off

Extra in regards to the Gridman Universe

Gridman Universe is an upcoming anime movie that serves as a crossover between SSSS.GRIDMAN and SSSS.DYNAZENON.

The film is impressed by the Denkou Choujin Gridman (Gridman the Hyper Agent) tokusatsu sequence created by Tsuburaya Productions.

In 2018, a TV anime adaptation of Gridman the Hyper Agent titled — SSSS.Gridman was aired for 12 episodes. In 2021, a sequel titled — SSSS.Dynazenon was aired for 12 episodes.

For extra data on the sequence, you’ll be able to try the official Gridman Universe anime movie web site.

