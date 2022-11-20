Gridman Universe movie release date in Winter 2023 revealed by teaser PV

Gridman Universe anime film launch date is March 24, 2023. Pic credit score: Studio Set off

The Gridman Universe anime film is scheduled to premiere in theatres in Japan on March 24, 2023, within the Winter 2023 anime season.

The GRIDMAN×DYNAZENON venture was first talked about on the finish of the published of the ultimate episode of SSSS.DYNAZENON in June 2021.

The venture was revealed to be a film in December 2021 on the Tsuburaya Conference 2021 occasion. It was additionally revealed that the film could be a crossover between the SSSS.Gridman and SSSS.Dynazenon TV anime sequence, and it is going to be helmed by the identical employees behind each these sequence.

In August 2022, the official title of the film — “Gridman Universe” was revealed in the course of the SSSS.GRIDMAN x SSSS.DYNAZENON Particular Night time occasion on the Extremely Heroes EXPO 2022 Summer season Competition.

A teaser trailer and two teaser visuals (see beneath) have been additionally launched to corroborate the premiere date announcement.

Right here is the teaser trailer launched by the manufacturing workforce on the Pony Canyon anime Youtube channel:

Gridman Universe forged and employees

The newly introduced forged for the film contains:

Ryousuke Takahashi as Caliber

Katsuyuki Konishi as Max

Aoi Yuki as Borr

Masaya Matsukaze as Vit

Mayumi Shintani as Rikka’s mom

Kenichi Suzumura as Knight

Karin Takahashi as The 2nd

Suzuko Mimori as Namiko

Akari Kito as Hassu

The beforehand introduced forged of the film contains:

Hikaru Midorikawa as Gridman

Yuya Hirose as Yuta Hibiki

Yume Miyamoto as Rikka Takarada

Soma Saito as Sho Utsumi

Junya Enoki as Yomogi Asanaka

Shion Wakayama as Yume Minami

Yuichiro Umehara as Koyomi Yamanaka

Chika Anzai as Chise Asukagawa

Akira Amemiya is returning to direct the Gridman Universe film at Studio Set off. Keiichi Hasegawa is in control of the film script. Masaru Sakamoto is designing the characters. Shiro Sagisu is composing the music.

Listed below are the important thing visuals launched by the manufacturing workforce:

Yomogi and Yume from Gridman Universe. Pic credit score: Studio Set off Rikka and Yuta from Gridman Universe. Pic credit score: Studio Set off Teaser visuals from the Gridman Universe film. Pic credit score: Studio Set off

Extra in regards to the Gridman Universe

Gridman Universe is an upcoming anime movie that serves as a crossover between SSSS.GRIDMAN and SSSS.DYNAZENON.

The film is impressed by the Denkou Choujin Gridman (Gridman the Hyper Agent) tokusatsu sequence created by Tsuburaya Productions.

In 2018, a TV anime adaptation of Gridman the Hyper Agent titled — SSSS.Gridman was aired for 12 episodes. In 2021, a sequel titled — SSSS.Dynazenon was aired for 12 episodes.

For extra data on the sequence, you’ll be able to try the official Gridman Universe anime movie web site.