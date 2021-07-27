Grenier player makes radical decision after scolding YouTube

Again censored in a video released on July 21st, the Player of the Attic has made a big scolding against Youtube. In fact, for the YouTuber who is regularly hit by censorship, it becomes an unfortunate habit that is often illegitimate. Still, he just made a radical decision in favor of the platform through a recently published tweet.

forced to censor the smallest disruptive element

Run by two enthusiasts, the Youtube channel, commonly abbreviated as JDG, has become famous for its content of humorous reviews of retro video games. While the channel celebrates its 12th anniversary in September, it has been the victim of frequent censorship for several months as Youtube tightened its terms of use.

Well, the video was censored as always without even watching the stupid Algo from Youtube. As usual, we wait until a moderator wakes up and realizes, as always, that it was a mistake.

I’m tired of this platform you can’t even imagine https://t.co/IrRMcIB6SP

April 17, 2021

obviously doesn’t attract sponsors.

Good bad news for jdg, it won’t pass the censorship. And yet I blurred the smallest woman who shows up, but the little that remains still does not go away. I don’t really know how to do it.

The sponsor doesn’t pay to make a video accessible to 20% of the people.

July 21, 2021

Negotiations that are not SUCCESSFUL

On June 21, he announced that he was seriously considering going through the justice system so that all of these “absurd” censorships that harm his work would end. It therefore took JDG less than a week to make this decision.

There will be no negotiation of course, it will only end in a lawyer, so there we go

July 27, 2021

It comes just one day after the DUKE NUKEM FOREVER video was released, which is being scrutinized by the platform’s moderators. In his tweet, he took the opportunity to send a message full of sarcasm.

As expected, the video was banned for over 18 years after the Shadowban. So here’s the censored version.

I thank Youtube for protecting the youth from these decadent images of retro gaming.

DUKE NUKEM FOREVER (censored version) https://t.co/uXNaJPGESv pic.twitter.com/EWdNRFvSqd

July 26, 2021

We are only at the beginning and the two owners of the channel can count on the support of their fans.

Did you like this article? Don’t hesitate and watch the five best episodes of Joueur du Grenier!