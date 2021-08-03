Greens want climate protection ministry with veto | free press

Biesenthal (dpa) – In government participation, the Greens want to create a new ministry for climate protection with veto power.

It must be able to prevent laws that are not in line with the Paris climate agreement. This is a focal point of an “immediate climate protection program” that chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock and her fellow party leader Robert Habeck presented Tuesday in the Biesenthaler Becken nature reserve north of Berlin.

The Greens also want to significantly accelerate the expansion of wind and solar energy. The phase-out of coal is being brought forward to 2030 – so far this is planned for 2038 at the latest. Investment in rail, local public transport and bicycles must already be increased in the 2022 federal budget. Key points of the “immediate program” are already in the Greens’ election manifesto.

According to the Paris Climate Agreement, global warming must be limited to well below two degrees compared to the pre-industrial era and every effort must be made to stop the temperature rise at 1.5 degrees.

Concrete legislative initiatives

Overcoming the climate crisis is described in the seven-page “immediate program” as a “task of the century”. “In order not to lose any more time, we want to immediately launch an extensive program with concrete legislative initiatives that provide new dynamics, realize rapid savings and set the course. In the cabinet we are passing the largest climate protection package that has ever existed.”

To streamline and accelerate coordination processes within ministries, a federal government ‘climate task force’ will meet weekly for the first 100 days. This should be led by the Ministry of Climate Protection.

Renewable energy pivot

Renewable energy sources are the linchpin for greater climate protection and a competitive industry. However, their expansion is currently much too slow, they say: “We need more green and cheap electricity as soon as possible to reduce climate-damaging emissions, especially in the transport, industrial and heating sectors.” Therefore, an “expansion offensive” of renewable energy must be launched immediately after the federal elections.

In surveys, the Greens have long been second behind the Union at about 20 percent. So it is quite possible that they will be involved in the talks on forming a government after the general election on September 26.

