Greens see themselves confirmed by climate study | free press

According to calculations by a think tank, emissions in Germany are likely to increase by about 47 million tons this year. The Greens see this as confirmation of their political course.

The evaluation shows “what speed and high pressure we need to push climate protection at,” said her chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock of the German news agency in Berlin. “What has been blatantly neglected over the years by the incumbent federal government must be made up for. If Germany does not do this, it will endanger the climate and prosperity.”

According to calculations by think tank Agora Energiewende, greenhouse gas emissions in Germany will increase significantly this year. Emissions are likely to increase by about 47 million tons compared to 2020, according to an analysis by the German news agency. That is the largest increase since 1990. The decrease in emissions compared to 1990 will therefore be only 37 percent.

Baerbock said that after an election victory, the Greens would “set the course for the massive expansion of renewable energy sources”. This includes an area target for wind energy of two percent of the land area and the standard that a solar system must be installed on every new roof. In the transport sector and also in heat, the step towards climate neutrality is being tackled by phasing out the fossil combustion engine and using climate-friendly heat pumps. “That not only benefits the climate, but also ensures our prosperity.”