Greens hope for a new climate start with the Biden | government Free press

In Donald Trump, the United States had a president who was extremely relaxed about global warming. His successor Biden is clearly more ambitious when it comes to climate protection. Germany and Europe should benefit from this, the Greens demand.

Berlin (dpa) – With the start of the new US administration under President Joe Biden, the Greens are hoping for new momentum for climate policy.

“Now may come a new era for global climate protection,” said Lisa Badum, the climate policy spokeswoman for the Green Parliamentary Group of the Dpa. “Germany must now seize the opportunity and submit proposals to the US to revive the transatlantic partnership in climate policy.”

Hours after taking office, Biden had begun the return of the United States to the 2015 Paris Agreement. His predecessor Donald Trump had resigned. After Biden’s turnaround, the US could be another party starting February 19. The purpose of the agreement is to prevent overheating of the earth and limit dangerous consequences such as storms, floods and droughts. Jürgen Trittin, Member of the Bundestag for the Green Party and creator of foreign policy, rejoiced: “The US finally wants to go from braking to a climate protection driver.”

The Berlin think tank Adelphi has carried out an analysis on behalf of the Green Parliamentary Group of what future cooperation in the field of climate policy could look like. The MEPs adopt the eight concrete proposals that have been drawn up.

The next international climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, is an important milestone. There, the contracting states must submit updated climate protection plans at the latest. Among other things, the experts suggest that it is best for Europe and the US to submit guidelines in advance for climate-friendly economic stimulus programs after the Corona crisis. Other ideas: joint concepts for more comprehensive pricing of climate-damaging carbon and an impulse in the circle of G20 states to abolish state subsidies for fossil fuels.

“Now proposals are on the table how Germany and the US can work together on climate policy,” said Badum. “The time window is small. That is why we are now going to put pressure on the German government so that we can make progress on international climate protection together with the US. “

According to Trittin, internal contradictions and the unrest in the US are the biggest problems facing the Biden administration. Investments in climate and infrastructure could help overcome the corona recession. “International cooperation is needed so that progress in climate protection is not blocked by referring to foreign competition,” he stressed. “Especially with a small majority in the Senate and the power of the fossil fuel lobbies, Europe has a responsibility to work together. That’s why we need a transatlantic climate initiative. “

