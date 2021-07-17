Greenpeace with climate dialogue tour through 50 cities | free press

Against the background of the devastating floods in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, Greenpeace is looking for an intergenerational dialogue. The climate tour starts at Alexanderplatz in Berlin.

Berlin (dpa) – The environmental organization Greenpeace wants to promote intergenerational dialogue on climate change with a nationwide tour of 50 cities.

In Berlin’s Alexanderplatz, supporters spread a 25-meter-long social media chat with speech bubbles on the floor on Saturday. According to the information, 20 younger and older activists created a dialogue between the generations about the future for the “vote4me” campaign.

“Especially impressed by the catastrophic flooding in Germany, it shows how important the concerted, cross-generational effort against global warming is,” it said.

Greenpeace spokeswoman Gianna Martini was convinced that the generations must now act together. “Solutions to the climate crisis as a social task can only be found together and in dialogue, not in confrontation.”

