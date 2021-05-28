Greenhouse Film Market will continue its rally | trending report with future analysis and forecast by 2021-2027

Global Greenhouse Film Market is valued approximately at USD 5.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Greenhouse Film controls the amount of sunlight, and the temperature of greenhouse. It is used to cover the plants that are grown in a greenhouse in such a way as to maximize the amount of light entering within and also helps to minimize the entry of other harmful environment elements or weather conditions such as such as heavy rain, strong wind, fluctuating temperature, and snow. Rising government spending on agricultural schemes to maximize food production through greenhouse and growing technological advancements in greenhouse film are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. According to Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, in 2018, Indian Government initiated Micro Irrigation Fund created with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) with an initial corpus of Rs. 5000 crore or USD 66.67 million (Rs. 2000 crore for 2018-19 & Rs. 3000 crores for 2019-20) for encouraging public and private investments in Micro irrigation. Furthermore, the product launch and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market.

For instance: on 17th January 2020, Berry Global Inc., announced the expansion of its breathable films capacity which includes the investment of USD 20 million. High cost of installation and adverse effects of plastics on the environment is the major factor restraining the growth of global Greenhouse Film market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Greenhouse Film market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing greenhouse cultivations, owing to the rising need for appropriate environmental conditions, have been driving the greenhouse film requirements in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd.

Plastika Kritis S. A.

RKW Group

Armando Alvarez Group

Berry Global Inc.

Polifilm Extrusion Gmbh

Essen Multipack Limited

Agriplast

Eiffel Industria Materiale Plastiche S.P.A.

A. A. Politiv

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Thickness:

80 to 150 microns

150 to 200 microns

More than 200 microns

by Resin Type:

LDPE

LLDPE

EVA

Others

By Width:

4.5 M

5.5 M

7 M

9 M

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Greenhouse Film Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors