Greenhouse Film Market Share, Types, Applications, Products, Size, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027

Market Size – USD 6.31 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.2%, Market Trends – Improving agricultural production efficiency

Increasing need to enhance agricultural productivity in developing economies is driving the global greenhouse film market.

The ongoing trend of improving production efficiency is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of greenhouse films in the next few years. Rising scarcity of raw materials, including fertilizers and seeds, is driving implementation of sustainable agricultural practices among farmers. Extended durability and enhanced efficiency of greenhouse films have increased their adoption in the agriculture sector.

Key market participants include Plastika Kritis S.A., Armando Álvarez Group, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., RKW Group, POLIFILM EXTRUSION GmbH, Berry Global, Inc., Agriplast Tech India Pvt Ltd, GROUPE BARBIER, A.A. Politiv Ltd., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Important the study on Greenhouse Film market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.

Market share:

The report discovers market’s total sale that is generated by a particular firm over a time period. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Greenhouse Film industry over a defined period. Subject matter experts further use this metric to offer a general idea of the share and size of a firm and its immediate rivals. By providing an in-depth knowledge of the position a company as well as an entrepreneur holds in the Greenhouse Film market

The various regions analysed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global greenhouse film market in terms of resin type, thickness, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Others



Thickness Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) 80 to 150 Microns 150 to 200 Microns More than 200 Microns



Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Greenhouse Film market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry’s growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

Research Report on the Greenhouse Film Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Greenhouse Film market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Greenhouse Film market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Greenhouse Film market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Greenhouse Film market and its key segments?

