Green Technology and Sustainability Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status and Application Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Green Technology and Sustainability Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Green Technology and Sustainability industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Green Technology and Sustainability Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global green technology and sustainability market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. Increasing environmental awareness and concerns is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Green technology includes a range of constantly changing methods and equipment, ranging from energy generation techniques to non-toxic cleaning products. The green technology has short-term as well as long term impact on environment. Energy efficiency, recycling, issues about health and safety, renewable resources, and more are all about creating a green technology.

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness and concerns about the environment is driving the market growth

Increased use of RFID sensors across different industries also acts as a driving factor for the market growth

Increasing interest in the use of clean energy resources to preserve the environment

Low carbon emission through modernization of IT and telecom infrastructure will drive the market

Market Restraints:

High product costs associated with solutions for green technology will act as a restrain for the market

Lack of green technology regulations is restraining the market growth

Lack of tailored environmental solutions also hampers the market growth

Segmentation: Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market

By Technology

Internet of Things (IoT)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Analytics

Digital Twin

Cloud Computing

Security

Blockchain

By Application

Carbon Footprint Management

Green Building

Water Purification

Water Leak Detection

Fire Detection

Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring

Crop Monitoring

Forest Monitoring

Weather Monitoring and Forecasting

Air and Water Pollution Monitoring

Sustainable Mining and Exploration

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, GENERAL ELECTRIC and Emrgy Inc. are partnered for Emrgy’s Micro Hydrokinetic technology. By this collaboration, GENERAL ELECTRIC will supply hydropower turbines to Emrgy Inc. GENERAL ELECTRIC will also start offering Emrgy’s item in select markets around the world as part of its suite of hydropower alternatives

In June 2019, ENVIANCE has partnered with ehsAI, which is a company in machine learning technology. This partnership is aimed to take down the cost of artificial intelligence compliance with EHS. Through this partnership ENVIA NCE continues to expand its ecosystem of partners by which they can provide customers support to EHS programs

Competitive Analysis

Global green technology and sustainability Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aerial imaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global green technology and sustainability market are GENERAL ELECTRIC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Enablon S.A, ENVIANCE, Sensus, Taranis, Trace Genomics, Inc., LO3 Energy, CONSENSYS, CropX inc., Hortau, SMAP Energy, TREEVIA FOREST TECHNOLOGIES, Pycno Industries, Inc., IOT Solutions & Consulting, Oizom Instruments Pvt. Ltd., MineSense among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Green Technology and Sustainability market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Green Technology and Sustainability market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Green Technology and Sustainability market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Green Technology and Sustainability market.

