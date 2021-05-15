Green Technology and Sustainability Market Competitive Analysis, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025| GE (US), IBM (US), Enablon (France), Salesforce (US), Microsoft (US)

Green Technology and Sustainability Market research report give the most appropriate and specific information to the decision-makers in the industry which saves their time and result in excellent output. The report carefully analyses the potential of the market with respect to the current scenario and the future prospects with respect to several industry aspects. This Green Technology and Sustainability Market business report explains several market factors such as market estimates and forecasts, entry strategies, opportunity analysis, market positioning, competitive landscape, product positioning, market assessment, and viability studies. The best solution is offered with the systematic study of all these parameters that is performed by the experts.

The global Green Technology and Sustainability market size to grow from USD 11.2 billion in 2020 to USD 36.6 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.6% during the forecast period. The increasing awareness related to environmental concerns and the growing consumer and industrial interest for the use of clean energy resources are driving the adoption of green technology and sustainability solutions and services in the market.

The airborne communication segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The communication type segment comprises airborne, air-ground, underwater, ground-based, and shipborne communications. The airborne communication segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period. The key trend contributing to this market growth is the increased focus and investment to enhance the capabilities of air forces. Several countries, such as the US, the UK, Russia, Israel, India, Japan, Singapore, and China, have increased their spending to strengthen their air forces, which is expected to enhance the expenditure on airborne communications. The underwater communications segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The component segment comprises solution and services. The overall services segment has a major influence on the green technology and sustainability market. These services help lower operational costs, increase the overall revenue, and improve business productivity and performance. The solution segment is estimated to account for a larger market size during the forecast period.

The blockchain segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The green technology and sustainability market by technology has been segmented into IoT, AI and analytics, digital twin, cloud computing, security, and blockchain. Various startups are already using blockchain as a tool to make energy grids more accessible and sustainable by promoting data sharing in real time. Energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining has caused a spike in carbon emission, and hence blockchain is capable of driving innovation in the field of green technology. The cloud computing technology segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the benefits of the cloud to provide real-time remote access to data through sensors, satellite images, and weather.

The crop monitoring segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The green technology and sustainability market by applications has been segmented into carbon footprint management, green building, water purification, water leak detection, fire detection, soil condition/moisture monitoring, crop monitoring, forest monitoring, weather monitoring and forecasting, air and water pollution monitoring, and sustainable mining and exploration. The green building segment is projected to account for the largest market during the forecast period. Technologies, such as AI and analytics, IoT, predictive maintenance, and blockchain, find multiple use cases in this application and have the potential to change how buildings are designed, built, and managed. The crop monitoring segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing need to remotely monitor the health and condition of crops and enable farmers to implement timely interventions that ensure optimal yields at the end of the season.

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The green technology and sustainability market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. North America is projected to account for the largest market size by 2020, majorly due to the broad base of green technology and sustainability vendors in the region. Vendors are focused on R&D and integration of advanced technologies to serve the challenge of climate change and the increasing levels of emissions, pollution, and waste. The APAC is expected to be a favorable market for investments and has the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the focus of developing countries, such as China, India, and Singapore, on the integration of advanced technologies to enhance business processes.

Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in green technology and sustainability market.

By Company: Tier I: 15%, Tier II: 40%, and Tier III: 45%

Tier I: 15%, Tier II: 40%, and Tier III: 45% By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, Directors: 30%, and Others: 20%

C-Level Executives: 50%, Directors: 30%, and Others: 20% By Region: North America: 25%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 30%, MEA: 10%, Latin America: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering green technology and sustainability solution. It profiles major vendors in the global green technology and sustainability market. The major vendors in the global green technology and sustainability market are GE (US), IBM (US), Enablon (France), Salesforce (US), Microsoft (US), Schneider Electric (France), Engie Impact (US), Intelex (Canada), Enviance (US), Sensus (US), LO3 Energy (US), Isometrix (South Africa), Taranis (Israel), Trace Genomics (US), ConsenSys (US), CropX (Israel), Hortau (US), IOT Solutions and Consulting (Europe), Pycno (UK), MineSense Technologies (Canada), WINT (US), OIZOM (India), Treevia (Latin America), SMAP Energy (UK), and Accuvio (Ireland).

Research Coverage

The market study covers the green technology and sustainability market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, technology, application, and regions. It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall green technology and sustainability market and its sub segments. It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction To Covid-19

1.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 1 Covid-19: Global Propagation

Figure 2 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

1.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 3 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

1.3.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact—Scenario Assessment

Figure 4 Criteria Impacting Global Economy

Figure 5 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of Global Economy

1.4 Objectives Of The Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.5.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.6 Market Scope

1.6.1 Market Segmentation

1.6.2 Regions Covered

1.6.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.7 Currency Considered

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2016–2019

1.8 Stakeholders

1.9 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 6 Green Technology And Sustainability Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

Figure 7 Market: Top-Down And Bottom-Up Approaches

2.3.1 Top-Down Approach

Figure 8 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Approach 1 (Supply Side): Revenue Of Solution/Services Of Green Technology And Sustainability Market

2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4 Market Forecast

Table 2 Factor Analysis

2.5 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant Methodology

Figure 9 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant: Criteria Weightage

2.6 Startup/Sme Competitive Evaluation Quadrant Methodology

Figure 10 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant: Criteria Weightage

2.7 Assumptions For The Study

2.8 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities In Green Technology And Sustainability Market

Figure 11 Increasing Awareness Of Environmental Concerns And Growing Interest To Conserve Environment Through Integration Of Technologies To Drive Overall Growth Of Market During Forecast Period

4.2 Market, By Technology

Figure 12 Could Computing To Have Largest Market Size During Forecast Period

4.3 Market, By Region

Figure 13 North America To Hold Largest Market Share In 2020

4.4 Market In North America, Top Three Technologies And Applications

Figure 14 Cloud Computing And Green Building Application In North America Accounted For Largest Shares In Market In 2020

5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 15 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges: Green Technology And Sustainability Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Environmental Awareness And Concerns

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use Of Rfid Sensors Across Industries

5.2.1.3 Increasing Consumer And Industrial Interest For Use Of Clean Energy Resources To Conserve Environment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Product Cost Associated With Green Technology Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Initiatives To Tackle Climate Change And Air Pollution

5.2.3.2 Modernization Of It And Telecom Infrastructure For Low Carbon Emission

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack Of Tailored Solutions To Address Unique Environmental Issues

5.2.4.2 Lack Of Regulations For Green Technology

5.2.4.3 Reduction In Recycling Due To Covid-19

5.2.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.3 Case Study Analysis

5.3.1 Case 1: Cps Energy Deployed Enviance System To Enhance Automation Of Emissions Reporting Process

5.3.2 Case 2: Arizona State Government Deployed A Smart Solution To Improve Water Infrastructure

5.3.3 Case 3: Ge Helps Bord Gáis Energy In Keeping Continuous Operations And Reducing Unplanned Downtime

5.3.4 Case 4: Enviance System Managed And Store Data Making It Easy For Koch Fertilizer To Centralize Documentations And Faster Deployment Of New Internal Programs

5.3.5 Case 5: Mumbai-Based Palava City To Control Air Quality Using Oizom’s Real-Time Emission Monitoring Solution’s

5.3.6 Case 6: Global Clothing Company Leverages Data For Sustainability Insights

5.4 Sustainable Development Best Practices

5.4.1 Green Building

5.4.2 Conservation Agriculture

5.4.3 Leadership In Energy And Environmental Design

5.4.4 Green Mining

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 16 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem

Figure 17 Ecosystem

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Covid-19 Impact

Figure 18 Covid-19 Impact

Read More……………….