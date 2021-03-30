Green Roof Market Registering a CAGR of 15.6% from 2027 | By Type, Share

Increase in greenhouse effect and global warming around the globe fuels the growth of the market. Increase in disposable income of the population and improvement in the standard of living in several developing economies is projected to cater to the growth of the green roof market. Moreover, government mandates to install green roofing for commercial areas are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2018, the government of France made it mandatory to install green roofs for all new commercial sectors, thereby providing lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global green roof market size accounted for $1.45 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $4.19 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.6% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Europe region dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 39.5% share of the global market, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America.

Major Key Players of the Green Roof Market are:

Axter Limited, Bauder Ltd, Green Roof Blocks, Optigrun International AG, Sempergreen Group, American Hydrotech Inc, Barrett Company, ArchiGreen Roof Ltd, Onduline Group SAS, and XeroFlor North America.

Major Types of Green Roof covered are:

Extensive

Intensive

Major Applications of Green Roof covered are:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Green Roof consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Green Roof market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Green Roof manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Green Roof with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, Green Roof market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the Green Roof market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the Green Roof market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Green Roof Market Size

2.2 Green Roof Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Green Roof Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Green Roof Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Green Roof Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Green Roof Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Green Roof Sales by Product

4.2 Global Green Roof Revenue by Product

4.3 Green Roof Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Green Roof Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Green Roof industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

