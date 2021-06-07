Green power market to generate $103.5 billion by 2027, states the report by Allied Market Research A lead analyst at AMR highlighted the green power market increase in number of electric vehicle production would offer lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

Allied Market Research published a research report on the green power market. The findings of the report states that the global market for green power garnered $41.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $103.5 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers valuable information on changing market dynamics, major segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, investors, shareholders, and new entrants.

“The growing concern toward CO 2 emission and net zero goals for 2050 by several countries largely drive the market growth for green power. However, high cost involved in the setup and maintenance limit the market growth, thereby restraining further activities. Meanwhile, the growing electronic vehicles market offers opportunities for the market growth,” highlighted Eswara Prasad, Manager, Energy & Power at Allied Market Research.

Request Free Sample Report Now:

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6802519611280527360/

The report offers detailed analysis of drivers, restrains, and opportunities to assist market players in strategizing and capitalizing on opportunities. Governments of different countries have launched initiatives to optimize usage of green power. In addition, they have introduced stringent norms for reducing greenhouse emissions. These factors drive the growth of the green power market. However, high cost related to production hinders the market growth. On the other hand, surge in manufacturing activities of electric vehicles presents new opportunities in the coming years.

The research provides an extensive scenario regarding the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the green power market across the globe. The pandemic had a low impact on the green power market as it is self-sustaining and less dependent on factors such as supply chain or raw material procurement. The power generation and transmission infrastructure is self-sufficient to maintain its operation during the pandemic. The research explains each impacting factor in detail. This scenario would assist new entrants, leading market players, and investors to devise necessary strategies and redesign the business practices for the next few years to cope up with situation.

Download sample pages:

https://www.facebook.com/alliedmarketresearch/photos/a.228006404029264/1942743209222233

The report offers detailed analysis of segments of the global green power market based on power source, end-use sector, and region. This analysis is helpful for new entrants, investors, and market players as they can determine the fastest growing and largest revenue generating segments for devising growth strategies for the next few years.

Based on power source, the report segments the market into wind, solar, low impact hydro, biomass, and others. The solar segment is projected to grow with CAGR 12.7% during the forecast period. The end-use sectors analyzed in the report include transport, industrial, non-combustible, buildings, and others. The buildings segment held the largest revenue share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and will maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest at the highest CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Download brochure: https://twitter.com/Allied_MR/status/1399692767706685440

Leading players of the global green power market analyzed in the research include Adani Green Energy Limited, Green Energy Corp., GE Renewable Energy, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Iberdrola SA, Orsted A/S, NextEra Energy, Inc., Suzlon Energy Limited, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, and Tata Power.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 |UK: +44-845-528-1300 | Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 | India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 | Fax: +1-855-550-5975 Email” help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube & Instagram