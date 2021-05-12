Green Pepper Market: Demand as a Natural Food Preservation Agent to Push Prospects Forecast 2017 to 2022

With demand for green pepper on a steady rise, the growth prospects for the global green pepper market remain moderate over 2017-2022. Growing incorporation of green pepper in a heap of culinary products will continue to translate into a promising sales revenue of green pepper market over the next few years. However, although green pepper that is prominently found in brine mixture or vinegar, it represents lower market penetration compared to white and black pepper.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=94

Excellent preservative characteristic of green pepper enables it to be used widely as a premium quality natural food preservative, pushing adoption among food processors and processed food manufacturers for applications such as freezing and canning.

Green Pepper Consumption to Surge Steadily, Attributed to Dietary Benefits

High antioxidant nature of green pepper will continue to enable it to be in high demand among the health conscious consumer base, whereas increasing recommendation for the use of green pepper in dietary regime of patients afflicted by cancer, liver, and cardiovascular conditions.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=94

Leading food innovation experts and chefs are also increasingly including green pepper and its rare varieties in designing new exotic cuisines, which is expected to further propel the sales revenue of green pepper over the next few years. Growing awareness about high calcium, potassium, iron, dietary fiber, manganese, and vitamin C content of green pepper is also likely to fuel the demand at a steady rate.

Organic and Ground Varieties of Green Pepper to Remain Superior; Major Sales Projected through Modern Trade Channels

By the form of green pepper available in the market, the global revenue sales of ground green pepper is anticipated to exceed the value of US$ 200 Mn towards the end of 2022. Similarly, the sales of organically sourced green pepper will continue to outweigh conventional green pepper throughout the forecast period, attributed to escalating consumer inclination towards organic food ingredients. A majority of revenue is expected to be brought in to the green pepper market through modern trade, estimated to account for a value of over US$ 175 Mn by 2022 end.

Europe Continues to Atop Global Green Pepper Market

With an estimated 5% CAGR over the next five-year period, Europe’s market for green pepper will continue to lead in the global green pepper market through 2022. Decent demand from German, Spanish, Scandinavian, and Eastern European territories will continue to contribute the highest share to Europe’s green pepper market.

Competition Tracking: Global Green Pepper Market Report

Some of the leading companies profiled in global green pepper market report include The Adani Wilmar Ltd., Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd, Associated British Foods (Ach), Beidahuang Group, Borges Mediterranean Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Adams Group, Cargill, Inc., Fuji Vegetable Oil, Inc., Ach Food Companies, Inc., American Vegetable Oils, Inc., Marico Limited, ConAgra Foods (Agrotech Foods Ltd), and Olympic Oils Limited. Recently The Adani Wilmar Ltd. announced the acquisition of Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd. – the precise consequences are however yet to be revealed.

To connect an Expert – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=94

The Green Pepper market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Green Pepper market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Green Pepper market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global Green Pepper market?

What opportunities are available for the Green Pepper market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Green Pepper market?

Why Opt For Fact.MR?

Various analysis methods to deliver precise market information. Digital technologies to facilitate clients with updated market solutions. Multi-disciplinary approach to provide accurate insights of different industries. Data collection from extensive primary and secondary research. Round-the-clock availability to serve clients across the world.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages Landscape

Ice Tea Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/ice-tea-market

Plant-based Fish Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/plant-based-fish-market

Animal Feed Probiotics Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/2891/animal-feed-probiotics-market

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/10/07/1925890/0/en/Mycoprotein-Products-a-US-200-Million-Market-Will-Be-the-Future-of-Nutritive-Non-Meat-Protein-Finds-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com