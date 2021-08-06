“Green Pass” against Corona – more evidence needed in Italy | free press

Rome (AP) – Italy is pulling the strings in the fight against the corona virus. A so-called Green Pass has been mandatory since Friday if you want to eat in a restaurant, go to a museum or a thermal bath.

Either proof of vaccination, a negative test not older than 48 hours or proof of recovery must be presented. From September, lecturers, students and university lecturers must also provide such proof. The “Green Pass” is therefore used on long-distance trains, long-distance buses and ferries.

The rules already apply to outdoor cultural or sporting events, swimming pools, fitness studios and amusement parks. Anyone over the age of 12 is affected. Restaurant owners or operators of other businesses must show the supporting documents. Penalties are imposed for violations.

Holidaymakers don’t need a passport

For holidaymakers who have been vaccinated in Germany, a digital EU vaccination certificate, as issued by doctors, pharmacies or vaccination centers, is sufficient. This also applies in Italy. Evidence for one of the “three G’s” (vaccinated, recovered, tested) must be in Italian, French, English or Spanish.

A first vaccination is sufficient for the passport in Italy. The corona disease must not have been more than six months ago. So far, no “Green Pass” is required for hotels or local public transport.

“This way we can reassure our guests,” said Bernabò Bocca, president of the Federalberghi Hotel Association. Also no proof is required for guests to eat in the hotels. In this way, holidaymakers can spend their holidays “in peace”. However, if you want to eat in a hotel restaurant and are not a guest there, you must provide proof.

Slight increase in the number of cases

The corona figures are currently rising in Italy, but only slightly. The incidence of seven days has recently been around 60. With the “Green Pass” face-to-face education in schools should eventually be possible. According to Health Minister Roberto Speranza, up to 90 percent of teachers in Italy have been vaccinated. Nearly two-thirds (62 percent) of the total population is fully vaccinated.

If teachers do not show the “Green Pass”, they will be suspended after five days and no longer paid. “At this stage, it is the government’s decision to invest in the passport to avoid closures and protect freedom,” Speranza said. However, the rules are met with resistance. Time and again there are demonstrations against the “Green Pass”.