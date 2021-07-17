Green party leader: No government crisis in Thuringia | free press

Prime Minister Ramelow is four votes short of the majority in the state parliament. A dissolution of parliament must create clear conditions. It’s cracked now. But there is no threat of a crisis, the Greens say.

Erfurt (dpa) – After the failed state elections, Thuringia is not threatened by a government crisis, according to the party leader of the Greens, Astrid Rothe-Beinlich.

Minority governments, such as that of Red-Red-Green in Thuringia, are not uncommon in Europe. “Sometimes you have to pull yourself together. But I think that is feasible,” Rothe-Beinlich told the German news agency in Erfurt on Saturday. She also expects the practical work in the state parliament to continue.

“All Democrats should remember that. This is our job.” The next big challenge is the budget for 2022. Rothe-Beinlich called on the CDU to “not just stand on the edge of the field and abuse”. work in the state parliament could continue.

“When in doubt, we should form an alliance with those who want to take responsibility.” Ultimately, it is individual MPs who do the practical work.

The Left and the Greens canceled Friday’s planned dissolution of the state parliament because the two-thirds majority required by the constitution in addition to the AfD votes was uncertain. This means that early state elections are impossible.

The red-red-green minority government of Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) misses four votes in the state parliament for its own majority. So it relies on the support of the CDU or the FDP. With the dissolution of parliament, carried out by the Left, SPD, Greens and CDU, the way should be cleared for snap state elections on September 26 – in the hope of a clearer majority.